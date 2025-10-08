Assologistica, the green light for the new regulation on pallet interchange is good

Today, with 86 votes in favour, 48 against and seven abstentions,
the Senate assembly approved the bill
"Simplifications" which, in Article 2, introduces the
new regulations on the interchange of pallets. The measure
it now goes to the Chamber of Deputies for examination. Remembering that I
worked hard to achieve this result
together with Federalimentare, FederlegnoArredo, Union Food (below
the aegis of Confindustria), Federdistribuzione and the Rilegno Consortia
(Conai System) and Cork Wood Services, Assologistica expressed
great satisfaction for the approval of the text, thanking the
senators who supported the measure.
"The approval of the bill - highlighted the association
of logistics companies - represents a fundamental step
towards more efficient and transparent market management
interchangeable pallets. The new regulatory framework will bring
benefits to the entire production chain and, ultimately, also
to the final consumer". "With this approval -
explained the association in a note - the sector makes a further
Step forward in the path of modernization and regulation
promoted by Assologistica in synergy with all the players in the
chain. A path that, after the introduction of the reverse charge and
of the CIGAL (Information Dashboard for the Management of Employment Contracts)
Procurement in Logistics), continues to mark important milestones
towards more sustainable, shared and
competitive".
Assologistica now hopes for a rapid and positive examination of the text
in the Chamber of Deputies, so that the reform can enter into force on
sooner.