In the first half of 2025, Circle's revenues increased by +62.1%

The board of directors of Circle Spa, a group
specialized in process analysis and the development of
solutions for the digitalisation of the port and transport sector
intermodal logistics and international consultancy on the issues of
Green Deal and energy transition, approved the report
consolidated half-year report as at 30 June 2010, which has a
of 11.8 million euros, up +62.1%
over the first half of 2024, and production costs of
10.5 million (+76.4%). EBITDA amounted to €2.7 million
(+52.1%), EBIT to over €1.2 million (-3.8%) and net profit to
over 1.0 million euros (+1.8%).
Luca Abatello, president and CEO of Circle, expressed
satisfaction with the results achieved "in one semester -
explained - characterized by a complex macroeconomic scenario.
Despite this," he added, "we have overcome
significantly our expectations (we had already
widely announced that the first half of the year would be more
of the second) and we can also improve our expectations both
for 2025 and for 2026. The first half of 2025 has
represented for us a phase of very intense and strong work
integration of end-2024 acquisitions (eXyond and Circle
Garage) and related solutions. Orders related to the PNRR -
Abatello - are finally unblocked (at the end of the semester): a
path, as anticipated, not without initial slowdowns, but
that we have managed to overcome with determination, laying the foundations
for a structured growth that in the coming months will be even more
more substantial".