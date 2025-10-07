SAAM Towage will complete the acquisition of the entire capital of Colombia's Intertug

The towing company SAAM Towage of the Chilean group
SAAM has signed an agreement to acquire 30% of the capital
of the Colombian Intertug, a company that operates social services
towing in the ports of Colombia and Mexico. The transaction,
which will be worth $30.5 million, will allow
to the Chilean company to acquire the entire ownership of the
Intertug of which it had obtained 70% of the capital during 2021
(
of 20
January
2020). SAAM Towage specified that, with the exception of
one of the Mexican companies of Intertug whose
acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.
the transaction will be completed by the end of the
October.
Currently SAAM Towage has a fleet of over 200 tugboats
which are employed in more than a hundred ports in the Americas.