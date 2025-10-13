Support of green fuel producers for the IMO strategy to decarbonise shipping

Ahead of the Marine Environment Protection meeting
Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) which
will open tomorrow in London and which is considered crucial
for the possible approval of the draft regulation on the
decarbonisation of the maritime sector agreed in the spring in the
last session of the MEPC
(
of the 11th
April
2025), in a letter sent to the Secretary-General and
to the delegations of the Member States of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO) twenty-six producers of alternative fuels
expressed their strong support for the draft
Net-Zero Framework (NZF) regulation agreed last April which
- they underlined - "represents a step forward
as a political signal for the energy transition of the
international maritime transport", but also have
highlighted that "much work remains to ensure a
reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in line with the IMO Strategy
2023. The effectiveness of the NZF now depends on how the
Guidelines for implementation and what signals policymakers give
choose to incorporate it".
In particular, in the opinion of the 26 signatories of the letter,
"The current regulatory framework does not provide signs of
sufficiently strong investment for e-fuels. The NZF, in the
its current wording, and without further priority
allocated to e-fuels in their implementation guidelines,
risks incentivizing "pay-to-pollute" strategies and, at the same time,
at the same time, to stimulate investment in
transition, such as liquefied natural gas, biofuels of
first generation and blue fuels. This would leave the
Scalable zero-emission e-fuels under-incentivized from the point of view of
regulatory and
would delay large-scale implementation
of the only long-term zero-emission fuels capable of
ensure significant reductions in line with the IMO Strategy
2023. Without immediate and unambiguous signals for production and
The use of e-fuels, the global fleet risks "getting bogged down"
in short-term supply routes of fuels that
compromise both ambition and cost-effectiveness over time."
Looking forward to the adoption of the Net-Zero Framework during the
extraordinary session of the MEPC that will end on Friday
The 26 signatories therefore urged to "incorporate
a multiplier for e-fuels in the relevant EU
NZF: A temporary, self-activating, non-monetary, and
Low charges that count each unit of certified e-fuel
multiple times (at least twice) for compliance purposes
GHG Fuel
Intensity, GFI). This targeted accelerator - they explained -
would send essential signals upstream, allowing projects to
final investment decisions and to expand the
production of e-fuels is necessary. Temporary multipliers (or
similar accounting accelerators) are a political tool
to boost high-cost and low-cost fuels
emissions, increasing the actual credit or reward that
receive during an initial start-up period, thus reducing
the risk of first-movers and mobilising offtake agreements to
make investments".
They also call for dedicated and optimised rewards to be ensured
the use of electric fuels, as part of the
related to emission technologies, fuels and/or energy sources
of zero or near-zero greenhouse gases and also ensure that the
reward methodology is differentiated between fuels and
technologies, recognising that different fuels and technologies
have cost, environmental and production characteristics
Different.
The letter is signed, among others, by European Energy,
Liquid Wind, ET Fuels, HIF Global and Zero Waste.