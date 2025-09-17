The tender for the privatization of the Croatian shipyard has been launched 3. MAJ Rijeka 1905
The starting amount of the auction is 6.66 million euros
Zagabria
September 17, 2025
CERP, the centre for the renovation and sales of the
Croatia, announced today the launch of a tender for the sale
of the entire capital of the shipyard 3. MAJ Rijeka 1905, of
face value of 10.31 million euros, which is owned by
of the government. The starting price of the auction is 6.66 million
euro. Bids must be submitted by 12 noon on
next November 17th. The assignment will bind the buyer to
maintain shipbuilding activities at the current site
in which the Croatian company operates.
The shipbuilding company 3. MAJ Rijeka 1905 is
was established by transferring construction activities to it
naval of the 3. Maj Brodogradiliste for which it is underway
Bankruptcy proceedings
(
of 14
April 2025).
