In the third quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkey's ports grew by +4.6%

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
ports of Turkey amounted to 134.5 million
tons, with a growth of +4.6% over the same period in 2024
which was determined by the increase in all the flows of
with the exception of that of goods in transit which, with a
of 16.5 million tonnes, recorded a decrease
-5.6%. Export goods amounted to 35.5 million
tons (+2.6%), those imported to 64.2 million tons
tons (+6.9%) and cabotage traffic totaled 18.4
million tons (+10.6%).
Among the different types of goods, in the period July-September
container traffic remained stable by 2025 as it was
36.1 million tonnes, while it grew
+5.8% when counted in terms of twenty-foot containers
handled which amounted to 3,554,699 TEUs. The volume of
was over 2.9 million tonnes (+5.5%) and
that of other miscellaneous goods by 15.9 million tonnes
(+7,5%). In the dry bulk sector, the following were handled
39.0 million tonnes (+7.0%) and in liquid bulk
40.6 million tons (+5.5%).
In the third quarter of this year, traffic in Turkish ports
to and from Italy was 11.4 million tons
(+7.3%), with only one containerized traffic that was
equal to 182,763 TEUs (+32.2%).
In the first nine months of 2025, total freight traffic
in Turkish ports was 409.7 million tons, with
an increase of +3.0% over the same period of the previous year
year. The traffic volume with Italy alone was 35.4
million tons (+6.5%), with container traffic that
result of 495,826 TEUs (+4.4%).