The city council of Cagliari approves the opinion on the DPSS of Sardinian ports

The city council of Cagliari has unanimously approved
the opinion on the Strategic System Planning Document
(DPSS) of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Sardinia, a fundamental planning act that defines the lines
development of the regional port system and, in particular, of the
port of Cagliari.
With regard to the port of the regional capital, in addition to the
Transfer of ro-ro and ro-pax traffic from the port by 2029
at the canal port, the document provides for the redevelopment
of the Molo Rinascita as a cruise terminal, the transformation of the former
Maritime Station in the service center for pleasure boating in
high-level starting from 2026, the restyling of the waterfront
city, with new cycle-pedestrian areas, cultural spaces,
recreational and catering facilities and the upgrading of the port
canal, with the new ro-ro terminal, investments in the
shipbuilding, new internal roads and opportunities
offered by the customs free zone.