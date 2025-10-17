Independent journal on economy and transport policy
The IMO's MEPC has decided to postpone the vote on the strategy for the decarbonisation of shipping by one year
Kazakhs (ICS): The industry needs clarity. T&E, there is a risk that the agreement, even if adopted in a year's time, will not enter into force before 2030
Londra/Bruxelles
October 17, 2025
This week's session in London of the Marine Environment
Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organization,
considered by many parts of the shipping industry and
political and environmental organisations crucial to agreeing on a
Global Strategy for the Decarbonisation of the Maritime Sector
also in view of the support received from the Member States
members of the IMO in the last April session with the declaration
of 63 votes in favour of the proposal and 16 against,
concluded today with the approval, with 57 states in favour, 49 against
and 21 abstentions, of a motion tabled by Singapore and submitted
to the vote by Saudi Arabia for the postponement of the vote by one year
adoption of the Net-Zero Framework (NZF), the framework that
would introduce binding targets to reduce the intensity of
carbon in fuels used by ships.
The postponement was met with disappointment
from the international shipowners' association ICS: "we are
- said the secretary general this evening
of the International Chamber of Shipping, Thomas A. Kazakos - for the
Member States were unable to
agree on a way forward. The industry needs clarity
to be able to make the necessary investments to decarbonize
maritime sector, in line with the objectives set out in the
IMO GHG strategy. As an industry, we will continue to collaborate
with the IMO, which is the best organisation to define the
global regulations necessary for a global industry".
Regret for the postponement was also expressed
European Shipowners Association - ECSA.
Remembering that the Net-Zero Framework aims to create the first
Global Carbon Pricing Mechanism for
any industrial sector, with the aim of tracing a
clear path for the transition of maritime transport to
zero-emission emissions, and that the adoption of the agreement at the
IMO is key to achieving the transition of the
international shipping towards net-zero emissions and
to ensure a level playing field at international level,
the secretary general of the association, Sotiris Raptis, also
underlined that the IMO's Net-Zero Framework is
essential to give the industry the certainty it needs and to
send a strong signal to the market to produce the
clean fuels needed to reach the goal of zero
net emissions. Maritime transport - added Raptis - is
An international industry that needs stringent regulations
global decarbonization. Comprehensive regulation is
essential to ensure a level playing field at the
and to achieve the energy transition of the
international sea transport. We will continue - he concluded
Raptis - to work with our international partners to
Ensuring agreement on the Net-Zero framework
of the IMO".
The European Transport & Environment (T&E) Association,
promoting the decarbonisation of the transport sector, has
highlighted that this week's MEPC meeting was
weighed the threat posed by the US administration in the
those States that had decided to vote in favour of the
of the Net-Zero Framework
(
of 13
October 2025), but also the "week of pressure and
delaying tactics by the United States, Saudi Arabia and several
other countries". Commenting on the vote for the postponement, Alison Shaw,
Head of T&E at the IMO, noted that 'the
Extension leaves the maritime sector at the mercy of uncertainty. But-
he pointed out - this week has also shown that there is a
clear desire to clean up the sector, despite the
arrogance of the United States. The world cannot allow
intimidation and vested interests determine the pace of action
for the climate. Climate-ambitious countries need to take advantage of the
this moment to build a strong majority in support of a
significant decarbonization. They will benefit
of tomorrow's economy, not the geopolitical power games of the
past".
Complaining that the postponement will shift the vote for adoption
of the framework at the next session in October 2026, with the risk of
that the agreement, even if adopted in a year's time, does not enter into force
before 2030, however, T&E has urged IMO states to
not abandon their ambitions for the NZF, taking advantage of this
additional time frame as an opportunity to strengthen
regulatory framework and ensure that it produces
tangible emission reductions. According to the association
environmentalist, in fact, it is necessary to develop measures
such as the introduction of clear incentives for fuels
and safeguards to prevent
First-generation biofuels cause deforestation.
Less clear-cut, but certainly allusive, is the comment of the Global
Maritime Forum, the international organization that aims to define
strategies for the future of maritime transport, according to which 'the
Member States that had reached a decisive agreement on the
have faced extraordinary policy challenges for
its adoption". "Today's update -
said Jesse Fahnestock, director for the decarbonization of the
Global Maritime Forum - a disappointing setback
for maritime transport, but not the end of this path. The
postponement of a whole year creates serious difficulties in complying with
the deadlines of the Net-Zero Framework agreed in April and will make it possible to
even more difficult to achieve the objectives of
decarbonization of the sector. We encourage Member States that
agreed on the framework in April to reaffirm their commitment to
multilateralism and to continue the urgent work of developing
guidelines and the adoption of a regulatory framework capable of
deliver on the unanimously agreed GHG strategy
by the IMO".
Less discouraged, indeed not at all, the reaction of Intertanko,
The International Association of Ship Fleet Owners
tanker: the postponement - said the general manager Tim
Wilkins - "gives us time to improve the picture
Single Maritime Regulation to Reduce Emissions
Maritime. Let's take this opportunity to work in a
and address ambiguities and concerns
linked to the NZF raised by the members of Intertanko".
The association reiterated its position on the strategy of
decarbonisation of shipping, which will have to be defined in
an improved proposal that takes into account the trajectories and and
thresholds for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a system of
Certification of sustainable fuels harmonised and approved in accordance with
the establishment of emission factors
scientifically valid predefined standards, the methodology of
Life cycle assessment to calculate the intensity of
greenhouse gases and the recognition of non-renewable energy sources
and the related methodology for carbon credits.
"There is a misconception," Wilkins concluded, "according to
in which the sector has remained inert, waiting for this
when in fact the data show that in the
In the last 10-15 years, the sector has drastically reduced its
emissions and will continue to do so, as it is
simply a good choice from a commercial and
ethical".
The Clean Shipping Coalition (CSC), an environmental organization
which turns its attention to the shipping industry, has
expressed deep disappointment at the decision to postpone by a
year the vote for the adoption of the NZF: "delaying
the adoption of its Net-Zero Framework - denounced John Maggs,
Representative of the organization at the International Maritime
Organization - today the IMO has squandered an important opportunity
to address the contribution of global shipping to the
climate collapse. With the impacts of global warming that
are heard everywhere on earth, postpone this decision
it is simply equivalent to evading reality. Governments that
take climate action seriously must devote the next
12 months to mobilize all the nations that support the framework,
convincing those who are undecided or oppose that his
adoption is the only sensible way forward. However - he
added - all is not lost, not even remotely, since
There is an immediate opportunity to drastically reduce
greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, minimising the
fuel consumption and the overall cost of the transition
by strengthening and making applicable the Energy Efficiency Indicator,
Carbon Intensity (CII), the fundamental measure
Energy Efficiency Report. No time to waste
- underlined Maggs - at MEPC 84 of April 2026 the Member States
must focus all their attention on transforming the
CII in the energy efficiency engine needed to straighten
quickly and put it back on the right track to
become a climate solution. Although the Net-Zero Framework is
far from perfect, adopting it would have been an important step
to meet the IMO's commitment and send key signals to a
a sector that not only called for a global framework, but supported
actively this agreement".
