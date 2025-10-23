Sparks fly between Lega and Fratelli d'Italia over the appointments of the presidents of the Port System Authorities
Salvini accuses the majority party of obstructing them, relieving Giorgia Meloni of any responsibility
Roma
October 23, 2025
It is no mystery to anyone that relations between the parties
of the center-right coalition supporters of the government led by
Giorgia Meloni - i.e. Fratelli d'Italia, Lega and Forza Italia
- are increasingly tense. Lately, the strong friction between
Lega and Forza Italia manifested itself in the contrast on the
measure to tax the "extra profits" of banks
in the context of the financial manoeuvre, a diatribe from which -
compared to a year ago when the measure had already been
proposal - tried to keep the party of
Giorgia Meloni. Which today, however, was
explicitly accused by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, of
boycott the appointment of several presidents of
Port system.
A trickle in the procedure for appointing the presidents of the
port authorities that continued this week, when
on Tuesday the examination at the Commission was skipped
Environment, ecological transition, energy, public works,
communications, technological innovation of the Senate of the proposal for
appointment of 11 presidents of Port Authorities. Exam that has not been
held not even yesterday and not even today since the
Commission meetings.
If previously the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, as well as deputy prime minister, Salvini had generically
accused the parliamentary bodies of obstructing the appointment of the
presidents of the port authorities, today it has been much more
explicit in calling into question Fratelli d'Italia, but being careful
from involving Prime Minister Meloni in the complaint.
Interviewed by the editor-in-chief of "Libero",
Mario Sechi, as part of the event "The routes of energy and
of trade in the new world order" promoted by the
daily, the Deputy Prime Minister is
"We - said Salvini - have 16
port authorities in Italy. We are making a law for the
reform and governance of ports to provide an overall framework,
to give more effectiveness. I have the appointments of several
presidents of the ports stopped in the Senate Commission for months, because
the rule says that I, in agreement with the president of Veneto or the
Sicily or Emilia-Romagna, I point to President X, and for the
port of Ravenna, for the port of Trieste or for the port of Messina.
The president tells me okay, he goes to the Transport Commission at the
Chamber that said well, after the hearing, goes to the Commission
Trasporti to the Senate who said well, after the hearing, and this
becomes president, then takes office, appoints the secretary and
The port is fully operational. We - he denounced - are
stranded for months in the Senate, due to the political choice of one of the parties
of the majority, not mine nor of the Prime Minister -
remarked Salvini, relieving Melonia of any responsibility
- and today I read in the Gazzettino appointments of ports stopped for disagreements
between the League and the Brothers of Italy. I say, but - and since I know how the
THINGS - Today I make three appointments. Because, since the rule
says that the Commissions have 30 days, after one month, two
months, three months, four months - said the deputy prime minister highlighting
of having allowed too much time to pass - then it ends
Salvini in the newspaper as the one he does not mention. In short, being
attacked by the opposition, it is okay. Being annoyed by those who are not
the opposition is less comfortable. And therefore, since patience has a
Term, mine has run out. And so today we do the
first three appointments and then if the Commission does not proceed the week
Next we do the other three. There are 12. Three, six, nine 12, I can
count to 12, and then in a month we make the appointments and then who
it has been seen, it has been seen".
So today Salvini signed the decrees appointing the first
new presidents of Port System Authorities by installing
Francesco Mastro as president of the Port Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern, Francesco Rizzo to the presidency of the Port Authority of the Strait
and Bruno Pisano as president of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea.
