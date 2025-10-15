In the third quarter, container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong fell by -9.2%
A drop of -16.3% recorded in September
Hong Kong
October 15, 2025
It continues apparently unstoppable, unlike what
takes place in all other major container ports
the decline in container traffic handled by the
Hong Kong port which in the third quarter of this year was
amounted to 3.1 million TEUs, with a decrease of -9.2% on the previous year.
same period as 2024. In the month of September alone,
a total of 931 thousand TEUs handled, with a decrease of -16.3% on the
September 2024.
In the first nine months of 2025, total traffic was
amounted to 9.7 million TEUs, with a reduction of -4.9% on the previous year.
January-September period of last year.
