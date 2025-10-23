Kuehne+Nagel announces a cost reduction program

On the occasion of today's announcement of the results
financial achievements in the third quarter of this year, the Group
Kuehne+Nagel has announced its intention to
start a cost reduction program that is motivated
by the company's management by a market situation
characterized by overcapacity and pressure on yields and
from which it expects annual savings of at least 200 million
Swiss francs (€216 million). "Despite the
very difficult market conditions - said
The Group's Managing Director, Stefan Paul - Kuehne+Nagel is
Managed to gain market share thanks to targeted investments
in key areas. With the launch of cost-cutting measures to
At the Group level, we are now taking steps to safeguard the
cost base. Challenging external factors - he specified -
are forcing us to improve sustainably and permanently
our efficiency and performance concept. Keep high
quality levels of customer service remains a
absolute priority". The company specified that of the
200 million francs in overall cost savings, at least 110 million francs
million will derive from the reduction of personnel costs, 50 million
million from the reduction in costs relating to the structures of the
and 40 million from other measures.
Meanwhile, Kuehne+Nagel closed the third quarter of this year
with gross sales of CHF 7.14 billion, with a
down by -0.1% on the same period in 2024, and with a turnover
net of 6.04 billion (-6.8%). Total costs have increased by
+4.4% to 1.59 billion. Ebitda was
514 million (-22.2%), operating profit of 285 million (-37.4%) and
net profit of CHF 206 million (-39.2%).
In the maritime shipping segment alone, which in the third
quarter of 2025 handled goods amounting to 1.11 million
TEU containers (-0.4%), net sales decreased by -15.0%
to 2.25 billion. EBITDA and EBIT declined
respectively by -49.6% and -56.6% having stood at 132 and 111
million francs. In the air freight sector, which has
handled 564 thousand tons of goods (+7.2%), net turnover
EBITDA was €1.72 billion (-5.0%), EBITDA was €106 million
(-22.1%) and EBIT of €92 million (-23.3%). In the transport sector
net sales amounted to €883 million
CHF (+2.8%), EBITDA at CHF 37 million (-7.5%) and EBIT at CHF 20 million
8-9,1%). Quarterly performance in the
Contract Logistics segment, where net sales are
EBITDA of €1.19 billion (+1.7%), EBITDA of €239 million (+7.2%) and
EBIT of €62 million (+8.8%).
In the first nine months of 2025, Kuehne+Nagel achieved a
Net sales of CHF 18.52 billion, up
by +2.7% on the same period of last year. EBITDA is
EBIT was 1.71 billion (-7.5%), EBIT at 1.03 billion (-16.5%)
and net profit at €761 million (-16.8%).