CMA CGM will order six feeder container ships from Cochin Shipyard

The Indian shipyard Cochin Shipyard Ltd. has announced
today to have signed a letter of intent with a European shipowner
for the construction of six capacity feeder container carriers
unit of about 1,700 TEUs fueled by liquefied natural gas.
CSL has specified that the contract will have a value of more than
20 billion rupees ($225 million). Different mediators
seafarers have identified the French CMA CGM as the European partner
of the agreement and specified that the order will have a
worth about 300 million dollars.