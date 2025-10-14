The South Korean Hanwha Ocean was involved in the trade war between the US and China

The escalation of the trade war between the US and China, which in the
last days - limited only to the maritime-port sector -
has led Beijing to take retaliatory measures against ships
similar to those that Washington had introduced
against Chinese ships and to which the administration led by Donald
Trump also added measures against cranes and other means of
product handling in China
(
of 18
April
, 10
and 13
October 2025), is being expanded to the partner countries of the two
Contenders.
Today a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing said
reiterated that "US measures are typical actions
unilateralist and protectionist structures" and which represent "a
serious violation of WTO rules and the principle of
equality and reciprocity of the Transport Agreement
between China and the United States". US measures - ha
underlined the spokesman - "guarantee the companies of
shipping and shipbuilding of the countries concerned an advantage
unfair competitive practices, constitute discriminatory practices in the
shipping, shipbuilding and
other Chinese industries and seriously damage the interests of the
Chinese industries concerned". "The US measures -
added - not only do they affect the stability of the supply
global chain and significantly increase the costs of trade
international level, but will also increase inflation in the Member States
Together, they will undermine the competitiveness of ports and employment
and will have an impact on security and resilience
of the U.S. supply chain itself."
Recalling the countermeasures taken by Beijing to safeguard
the interests of Chinese industries affected by the measures
The spokesman for the Department of Commerce warned
that "China's position on essential issues is
clear and consistent: if there is a struggle, we will fight to the end
end; If there is a negotiation, the door is open. The
China urges the United States to correct its own wrong practices,
to cooperate with China and to resolve mutual issues
interest through equal dialogue and consultation".
In addition to inviting the United States to confrontation and dialogue, the
Chinese ministry has announced that it will apply countermeasures
also against five US subsidiaries of the group
South Korean shipwrecker Hanwha Ocean Co. Recalling that today "the
The United States has begun to implement the final measures of the
their Section 301 survey of maritime sectors,
logistics and shipbuilding' and that 'this
seriously violates international law and fundamental standards
that regulate international relations and seriously damages the
rights and legitimate interests of Chinese companies', the
spokesman for the Ministry explained that "the branches
Hanwha Ocean assisted and supported the government
in carrying out investigations under Section
301 and in the adoption of measures against the maritime, logistics and
and Chinese shipbuilding. China - specified the spokesman -
expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this initiative.
To safeguard its sovereignty, security and interests
and in accordance with the Sanctions Act
of the People's Republic of China and other laws and regulations
and with the approval of the National Mechanism for the
Coordination of Foreign Sanctions, China has decided to add
five U.S. subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean Co. to the list of
countermeasures, prohibiting organisations and individuals within the
China territory to undertake transactions and cooperate with
them'.