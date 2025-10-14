In the third quarter, the Port of Singapore set a new all-time record for container traffic

Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 51.12
million tons of goods, with an increase of +2.4% on the
September 2024. In the third quarter of 2025, total traffic
was 158.59 million tonnes, a volume that
represents a growth of +2.9% compared to the third quarter of last year
year is the new record for this time of year. The only
quarterly containerized traffic amounted to 93.04
million tonnes, down -1.8% on the period
July-September 2024. It should be noted that in the third quarter of
This year, containerized traffic counted in containers from
twenty feet moved, having been equal to 11,495,750 TEUs
(+9.8%), marked a new all-time record. In the goods sector
8.02 million tonnes were handled
(+11,0%). Quarterly oil traffic was
49.34 million tonnes (+11.9%) and that of other bulk cargo of
8.17 million tonnes (+1.1%), the latter volume
is the new record for the third quarter
of the year.
In the first nine months of 2025, the Asian port of call
handled a total of 459.27 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -2.1% on the same period of the last year
year. Container traffic amounted to 273.88 million
tonnes (-2.0%) and was carried out with a
handling of containers equal to 33,211,170 TEUs (+8.1%). The
conventional goods amounted to 22.88 million tonnes
(+16,8%). Oil traffic fell by -5.8% to 138.85
million tonnes, while that of other bulk cargo is
rose by +4.4% to 23.65 million tons.