In the third quarter, DSV reported a net profit of DKK 2.2 billion (-24.1%)

In the third quarter of this year, in the wake of the effects of the
of the acquisition of the German Schenker completed last spring
(
of 30
April
2025), the Danish logistics group DSV has recorded
again record quarterly revenues that amounted to 71.98
Danish billion (€9.6 billion), growing sharply
by +63.2% over the same period in 2024, thanks to a volume
recorded by the road freight segment, which
amounted to SEK 23.42 billion (+135.0%), and from
Contract Logistics segment, which amounted to 13.11
billion (+98.1%). Revenues generated by
air and sea freight forwarding sectors that have settled
to 21.08 billion (+50.0%) and 17.61 billion crowns respectively
(+22.6%), sectors in which the volumes of goods handled have
reached record quotas of 579 thousand tons respectively
(+64.4%) and 1.07 million TEU containers (+52.3%).
Quarterly EBITDA amounted to 7.88 billion
Danish kroner (+34.6%), with a contribution of 3.96 billion from the
air and sea shipments (+11.8%), of 1.32 billion from
road shipments (+77.5%) and €2.47 billion from contract
logistics (+68.8%). Operating profit was 5.43
billion (+22.9%), with contributions from the three main business segments
amounting to €3.53 billion (+8.3%), €798 million (+55.3%) and
1.10 billion (+72.6%). Net profit was 2.16
billions of crowns, with a decrease of -24.1% determined by
the +15.4% increase in the value of taxes on profit and loss
which amounted to 1.08 billion and the increase in
financial costs and extraordinary items related to the acquisition
of Schenker.