The Romanian government would be preparing to nationalize the Mangalia shipyard

The Romanian government would be preparing to nationalize the ship yard of Mangalia, after today the creditors of the shipbuilding company have rejected the plan of reorganization of the society(
of 25 March
2026). The Romanian newspaper "Bursa" suggests this by showing a scenario far from unrealistic since last Thursday the Bucharest executive examined a project for the modification and integration of the emergency order of the government n. 62/2025 on measures to implement the European Regulation establishing SAFE (Security Action for Europe), the instrument for strengthening the common defence of the EU with € 150 billion in loans.
Specifically, the bill analysed by the government at first reading establishes a legal framework that would allow the Romanian State to use appropriate economic instruments to maintain and value strategic industrial capacities in situations where economic operators who hold such resources are facing economic and financial difficulties that could result in the interruption of activity or loss of productive capacity relevant to the national economy. Among the areas of intervention of the draft order of urgency there are the field of defense and the marine-portal one.
The project aims, among other things, to establish a right of State pre-emption on goods or shares belonging to economic operators of strategic interest, to regulate the possibility of state intervention in situations where the operation of infrastructure or strategic capacity is compromised, or is likely to be, and to establish legal mechanisms to ensure continuity of essential economic activities and to protect critical infrastructure.
The stated goal is to prevent the loss of strategic industrial capacity, to maintain the continuity of the operation of the essential sectors, to reduce dependence on foreign countries, to ensure economic and social stability, and to strengthen Romania's strategic autonomy in the context of its membership in the EU and NATO.
According to "Bursa", this project would prepare the ground for the complete nationalization of the ship yard Damen Mangalia having the state already 51% of the capital of the shipbuilding society through the state society 2 Mai S.A. For the daily newspaper nationalization would be followed by the placement of the Romanian yard in a strategic circuit controlled by the German Rheinmetall for the construction of military ships financed through the European SAFE mechanism.