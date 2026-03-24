Singapore's ONE acquires a stake in Dongwon Pusan Container Terminal
The company operates at the Gammam and Singamman docks of Busan Port
Singapore
March 24, 2026
The container shipping company Ocean Network
Express (ONE) of Singapore announced today that it has entered into a
agreement with the South Korean group Dongwon to acquire
indirectly a significant share of the company's capital
terminal operator Dongwon Pusan Container Terminal (DGT) which operates the
container terminal at the Gammam and Singamman quays of the port of
Busan. The port terminal was inaugurated in April 2024
and when it is completed it will have a capacity of
annual traffic of over 4.5 million TEUs.
Currently, the Dongwon Group owns 60% of the capital of the
DGT, while 30% is held by the Busan Port Authority and the
10% by Hanjin Transportation Co.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher