From next May 1, the EU-Mercosur agreement will be provisionally applied

The trade agreement to create a trade zone between
the European Union and the Mercosur nations, the common market
with which the EU signed an agreement on 29 June 2019 that
has put an end to twenty years of negotiations, will enter
provisionally in force on May 1st. Today, in fact,
sending a note verbale to Paraguay, who is the legal guardian
of the Mercosur treaties, the European Union has formally
Notified to South American countries of the implementing instrument
by taking the last procedural step necessary to
start its provisional application.
The agreement will apply to all Mercosur countries that are
will complete their ratification procedures and that they will have given
notification to the EU before the end of March. Argentina, Brazil and
Uruguay have already completed this procedure, while the
Paraguay has recently ratified the agreement and is expected to communicate its
The notification will be shortly.
Provisional application ensures the abolition of tariffs
on certain products from day one, creating standards
foreseeable for trade and investment. In addition,
provisional application will ensure greater
cooperation between the EU and Mercosur on urgent global issues
such as workers' rights and climate change. Among the
objectives of the agreement, there is also the creation of supply
more resilient and reliable chains, which are critical in
to establish a predictable flow of
supplies of essential raw materials.
"Today," underlined the European Commissioner for Labour and Tourism,
Trade, Maros Sefcovic - is an important step for
Demonstrate our credibility as an important partner
commercial. The priority now is to transform this
EU-Mercosur agreement in concrete results, giving exporters
the platform they need to seize new
opportunities for trade, growth and jobs.
The provisional application will allow us to start working on
keep this promise. I look forward to this agreement
realises its potential, strengthens our economy and strengthens
our position in global trade, while completing all of our
democratic procedures".