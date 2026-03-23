APM Terminals acquires 49% of Vietnam's Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal

The group's Dutch terminal operator APM Terminals
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk has acquired the
49% of the capital of the Vietnamese terminal operator Hateco
Hai Phong International Container Terminal (HHIT) operating the new
container terminal in the Lach Huyen area of the Port of Haiphong and
with whom APM Terminals has been collaborating for three years
(
of 27
March
2023). The remaining 51% of the capital remains with the group
Vietnamese Hateco.
The first ship to dock at the HHIT terminal was the
container ship ESL Dubai that called at the port
Vietnamese in February 2025. Last year the new terminal
handled a total container traffic of
808 thousand TEUs and in the first three months of 2026 traffic was
of 230 thousand TEUs.
In addition, the Dutch terminal operator company has announced
and its Mexican subsidiary APM Terminals Lázaro
Cárdenas has started the third phase of construction of the
second container terminal of the port of Lázaro Cárdenas
which involves an investment of over 350 million dollars
(
of 27
December 2011 and 5
April 2017). In the meantime, the
second phase of the project, carried out with an investment of more
of 140 million dollars, which has made it possible to increase the capacity of
of annual traffic to two million TEUs. With the third phase, which
expects to be completed in 2029, the length of the quay
will be increased by 450 meters, bringing it to a total of
1,200 meters.