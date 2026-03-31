Last year the traffic of the goods in the Tunisian ports is diminished of -5.2%

In the last trimester of 2025 the Tunisian ports have enlivened 6,67 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -8,5% on the correspondent period of the previous year generated from the reduction both of the goods to the disembarkation than those to the boarding attested to 4,55 million tons (- 2.1%) and 2,12 million tons (- 19.8%). The bending has been produced mainly, moreover, from the contraction of the volumes of liquid bulk, with the hydrocarbons that are piled to 1,74 million tons (-10.4%) and the other liquid cargos to 170 thousand tons (-19.2%). In decrease also the traffic of the cereals that has totaled 834 thousand tons (-41.3%), while the other solid bulk, with 1,63 million tons, have recorded an increase of +5.1%. The traffic of the goods several has been of 2,29 million tons (+6.1%), of which 1,16 million containerized tons of goods (+5.5%) realized with a handling of container pairs to 152 thousand teu (+12.2%), 615 thousand tons of rotabili (+14.9%) and 517 thousand tons of other goods various (- 1.6%). The traffic of cars has been of 106 thousand vehicles (+67.3%). In the segment of the passengers the crocieristico traffic has been of 77 thousand people (+11.7%) and that of the services of line of 138 thousand people (+3.7%).
In the entire 2025 the total traffic of the goods has been of 27,08 million tons, with a decrease of -5.2% on the previous year, of which 18,09 million tons to the disembarkation (- 1.9%) and 8,99 million tons to boarding (- 10.5%). In the section of the liquid bulk the total data of the hydrocarbons has been of 8,03 million tons (-9.5%) and 692 thousand tons of other cargos (-25.6%). The cereals are piled to 4,22 million tons (+0.4%) and the other bulk sand banks to 5,41 million tons (-8.8%). The total of the goods several has been of 8,72 million tons (+1.9%), of which 4,38 million tons of cargos in container (+7.1%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 539 thousand teu (+10.3%), 2,11 million tons of rotabili (-0.2%) and 2,23 million tons of other goods various (- 5.6%). The traffic of motor vehicles has been of 378 thousand units (+2.2%). Last year the crocieristi in the ports of Tunisia have been 272 thousand (+24.2%) and the passengers of the services of line 827 thousand (+0.9%).