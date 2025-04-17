ABB closes a positive first quarter even if revenue growth is lower than expected

A positive first quarter leads ABB to confirm its
forecasts for the whole of 2025 even if the Swiss company - has
CEO Morten Wierod said today -
that "uncertainty has increased for the context in which
in which companies operate. However - he specified - we plan to
create additional value by actively managing our portfolio and
separating our robotics activity." ABB has
in fact, announced the decision to spin off its division
that deals with robotics, an initiative that will be proposed
at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, with the aim that
the spun off asset is listed on the stock market at
starting from the second quarter of next year. « ABB Robotics
- explained Wierod - is a leader in its sector and the synergies
commercial and technological activities between ABB Robotics' business and
ABB's other divisions are limited, with characteristics of
different demand and market".
The ABB Robotics division has about 7,000 employees and in 2024
reported revenue of $2.3 billion, or 7%
ABB Group's turnover. If shareholders decide
in favor of the spin-off project, the spin-off will be
carried out through a distribution of shares whereby
ABB Ltd. shareholders will receive shares in the company from
quoted as dividends in kind, in proportion to their
shareholding.
Starting from the first quarter of 2026, the Machine division
Automation, which together with ABB Robotics currently constitutes
the Robotics & Discrete Automation business area, will enter
to be part of the Process Automation business area.
Meanwhile, the ABB group has closed the first quarter of 2025
with revenues of $7.93 billion, an increase of
+1% over the same period last year, growth - he noted
Wierod - which is slightly lower than expected. The profit
amounted to €1.57 billion (+29%) and net profit
to $1.12 billion (+23%).
In the first three months of this year, the value of new orders
forfeited in the period by ABB increased by +3% rising to
9.21 billion is the value of the order backlog as at 31 March
stood at $23.04 billion (+5%). Wierod has
announced that the acquisition of orders has grown in three
of the group's four main business areas, with the exception of
of the Motion one, which recorded a drop compared to the
record of 2024. ABB specified that in the transport and
of infrastructure, the commercial environment was
positive with regard to the maritime-port segment as well as
as well as the railway sector, even if the latter recorded a
Quarterly orders down compared to last year
year that included significant orders.
Regarding ABB's exposure to the trade war
triggered by US President Trump, Wierod confirmed that
This has led to growing uncertainty: "We -
pointed out - we focus on what we manage to
control and act to defend our market position and
our profitability. Our proven approach
local-for-local - he specified - benefits us and in the United States
We cover up to 75-80% of our sales with production
with the additional support of some exemptions
Tariff. In Europe and China we have achieved a presence
even higher. The energy transition and
Expansion is driving a growing demand for
advanced electrification and we are progressively investing in the States
United to support the expected development of the market for a long time
term. We have announced investments of 120 million dollars
at two of our production sites to expand local production
of low-voltage electrification products. This is in addition to
to the more than 500 million dollars of investments in the United States
in the last three years".