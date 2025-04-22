COSCO is firmly opposed to the taxes on Chinese ships planned by the US

Last week the Office of the United States Trade
Representative (USTR) presented the new port fees that
will be applied to Chinese ships or operated by Chinese operators
or managed by other operators with orders in Chinese shipyards
that will call at US ports and that have been defined
with the aim of countering competition from China in the
shipbuilding
(
of 18
April
2025). Measures with respect to which yesterday China COSCO
Shipping Corporation, which is the leading maritime group,
port and logistics of China, expressed its firm
opposition. "These measures - underlined the Chinese group
in a note - not only distort fair competition and hinder
the normal functioning of the global maritime sector, but
they also threaten stable and sustainable development. Ultimately
These actions risk compromising security, resilience and
and the smooth functioning of industries and supply chains
global".
"As global supplier managers
of maritime transport and logistics services - continues the note
- we consistently uphold the principles of integrity,
transparency and compliance in international competition
sector. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting trade
and to provide commercial shipping and logistics solutions
reliable and high quality to our customers all over the world.
world. Looking to the future, we will continue to protect the interests of the
of our customers while offering a comprehensive range of
reliable services. We invite all customers to stay informed
on specific service offerings and protective measures
provided by our subsidiaries in the various business segments".