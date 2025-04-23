In 2024, 58 million will be invested in the modernization of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and the island of Elba

This morning the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the budget
and the 2024 annual report of the entity, a financial year that took place
closed with an administration surplus of 86.9 million euros,
lost weight during the year by 12 million. Between port and port taxes
anchoring the Port Authority forfeited 24.2 million euros during the year,
recording overall current income for a total of 43
Million.
Overall, for 2024 the Port Authority has committed 57.9 million
for the modernisation of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and
of the island of Elba. Of these, 42.5 million were disbursed by the
State and allocated in part to mitigation interventions
waterfront environmental and port landscape mitigation
of Piombino, for a total of 25 million euros. Other resources are
have been allocated to the construction of a photovoltaic system in
an area located in the Municipality of Collesalvetti (for 4.7 million euros),
the completion of the new Border Control Point in the port
of Livorno (for 2.9 million) and the construction of a
photovoltaic on canopies in a parking lot located in the Municipality of
Piombino (for a total of 1.2 million). This includes
10.6 million euros (of which 7.1 million from
on the EU Net Generation funds of the PNRR, and 3.5 million in revenue
for the construction of a new
cold warehouse. Overall, the institution has financed with
own resources works for a total of 5.17 million euros.
"From the annual report and the accounting report - he
commented the extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Luciano Guerrieri
- a positive picture emerges for the governance of our ports. In
In recent years, the path taken by the institution has been rewarded
on the front of a virtuous management of its accounts. An effort,
that of containing expenses, which however did not
prevented from carrying out the necessary works of
infrastructure provided for by the three-year programme of works,
with a careful look at environmental sustainability and
to digital innovation. Overall, over the past five years
the Port Authority has invested more than 800 million euros to
the modernization of its infrastructure".
"Also for this year - underlined the secretary
General of the Tuscan Port Authority, Matteo Paroli - we have
achieved all the objectives that the competent Ministry has achieved
attributed to the president and, going down, to the entire structure. From
overall picture shows how the Authority has accelerated on the expenses in
capital account, while strengthening the
repressive of corruption, increasing security and adapting
existing IT services with the transfer of the same
in the national cloud. Finally, it should be emphasized that the costs of the
personnel incurred by the entity, equal to 31% of total expenses,
are in line with those incurred by a private company".