Report of the financial year 2024 of the Ionian AdSP approved

the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea Ionio, met yesterday, taken note of the favorable opinion already expressed from the College of Auditors and subsequently from the members of the Organism of Partnership of the Sea Resource, has deliberated unanimously the approval of the report relative to the financial exercise 2024 of the agency that presents a surplus of administration of 182,1 million euros (219,3 million to 31 December 2023
The AdSP has evidenced, among the most important elements, the figure relative to the revenues established pairs to 72,1 million, in increase of +16.2% regarding 2023, of which the current revenue is pairs to 23,9 million (-2.6%) and those in capital account to 44,1 million (+31.4%). As regards the costs, instead, it has turned out pairs to 109,6 million euros (+84.7%), with an increment of +114% of the expenses in account capital of which those currents pairs to 14,9 million and those afferent to the harbour works to 86,9 million. Moreover the agency has announced that the economic account records a positive result of exercise of 3,7 million and has evidenced, relative to the patrimonial state, the accounting in the accounts of order of 424,8 million that represent the value of the harbour works realized in the last decade in the harbour demanio.