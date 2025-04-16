Global Maritime Forum report on optimizing ship calls to reduce emissions
The approaches of virtual arrival and just-in-time arrival are proposed
Copenaghen
April 16, 2025
The non-profit organization Global Maritime Forum, which has among its
activities pursued to promote decarbonisation
maritime industry, presented today a report
on optimising ship calls in ports for the purpose of
generate potential operational and environmental benefits. The document
analyses how the shipping sector can reduce
emissions, in particular by abandoning the inefficient
"sail fast, then wait" practice whereby
ships sail at normal service speed without holding
taking into account the conditions of possible congestion in the port
of arrival.
The report highlights that the optimization of port calls
would allow ships to regulate their speed on the
based on the real-time availability of ports,
ensuring the arrival of the ship when berths and services
are available, allowing you to reduce the time of
downtime, improving the efficiency of the value chain, and
reducing the risk of accidents, but above all reducing the
fuel consumption and thus cutting emissions.
The report proposes two strategies for optimising stopovers:
virtual arrival and just-in-time arrival. The first provides that the
ships, if necessary to optimize the arrival in port, can
slow down mid-journey using charter clauses
parties. The second involves a more systemic organization
which requires multilateral coordination of the airport system
Port.
With regard to the virtual arrival, the Global
Maritime Forum notes that, if this type of measure can be
be implemented through bilateral agreements, however, it would have
a wider impact on the sector if ports or port terminals
required the implementation of virtual arrival, integrating it
for example in their operational requirements and deadlines
thus transferring the virtual arrival from the agreements
towards a multilateral approach involving more
stakeholders.
The report recalls that the measure of the virtual arrival had been
first proposed in 2011 by the Oil Companies
International Marine Forum (OCIMF) and Intertanko who had
submitted to the European Commission in response to the recommendations
to reduce emissions from maritime transport between
40% and 50% by 2050. With virtual arrival, a ship can
postpone arrival if there are known delays in progress at the port or
to the port terminal, instead of sailing at full speed
allowed and wait at anchorage, with the renter who
agrees to accept the ship's readiness declaration in
time she would have arrived if she had sailed to the
maximum speed allowed. It is - recalls the report
- a contractual mechanism known as a readiness statement
virtual since it accepts the ship as a "arrived ship"
while still traveling. The ship then proceeds at speed
saving fuel and emissions, ensuring that the
arrival at a specified time when the port or the
terminal is ready to welcome you. The report notes that this
approach does not require wider coordination
with other parties and, precisely the lack of coordination at the level of
industry has hindered the success of virtual arrival since the
has been presented to date.
As for the just-in-time arrival, the report specifies that
It is a proactive strategy that requires planning and
forward-looking execution and which is based on the sharing of
Real-time and predictive decision-making information
to ensure that the ship's operations are in line with the
readiness of the port. A key aspect of just-in-time arrival -
detects the document - is the continuous optimization of the
navigation speed, with ships regulating their
speed based on docking availability
and port conditions.
The report points out that the container ship segment,
in particular, it could be a good test bed for adopting
the principles of just-in-time given the nature of liner transport,
that takes place according to predictable times and has fewer barriers
relating to speed adjustments with respect to
to the maritime transport of bulk cargo. Reduce travel time to
shortest possible duration, on the other hand, is often of interest, for example,
example, both of the renter and the renter.
The report admits that despite its potential benefits,
Implementing just-in-time arrival requires significant
systemic change in the entire maritime transport sector,
promoting greater cooperation and transparency between the
different actors involved such as charterers, ports, terminals,
owners of goods and downstream operations, so that the supply
chain becomes more integrated and responsive. Without mechanisms of
Support, moreover - the report notes - just-in-time is found
challenges, in particular in the area of constraints
contracts, and for this reason the practice has not yet seen
systemic adoption.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher