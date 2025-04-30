In 2024 on the Austrian railway network 94.4 million tons of goods were transported (+2.2%)

Last year on the Austrian railway network were transported 94.4 million tons of goods, 2.2% more than 2023 when the 92.2 million tons of cargos had marked a strong decrease of -11.0% on the previous year. In terms of tons/kilometer - it has announced today the statistical institute of Austria - in 2024 the performances of the transport on rail have recorded an increase of +3.9% being realized 21.0 billion tkm.
In 2024 the railway traffic of export has been of 16,8 million tons (+9.2%) and that of import of 20,9 million tons (- 2.4%). The national traffic is piled to 27,5 million tons (+5.9%) and the transit traffic has totaled 29,2 million tons (-1.5%).
In 2024 31.8% (30.1 million tons) of the total volume of railway transport, that is 55.7% of the transport performance (11.7 billion tons/km), has been carried out on routes greater than 300 kilometers. 46.4% (43.8 million tons) of the transport volume, equal to 38.5% (8.1 billion tkm) of the transport performance, was carried out on routes between 101 and 300 kilometers, while 21.8% of the tonnage (20.6 million tons) or 5.8% (1.2 billion tkm) of the transport performance was carried out on distances up to 100 kilometers.
In 2024 the number of semi-trailers, containers and transported mobile cases is increased of +3.4%, reaching a total of 2.0 million units, pairs to 3,1 million container teu. This volume of transport has been pairs to 40,2 million tons (+3.8% regarding 2023) and the relative performance of transport has been pairs to 8.9 billion tkm (+7.7%).