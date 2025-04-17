In the first quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -5.6%

In the first three months of this year, Russian ports have handled
208.2 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -5.6%
on the first quarter of 2024. The Association of Commercial Ports
Russian has announced that goods exported through the ports of call
amounted to 164.4 million tonnes (-5.4%), the
imported goods at 10.1 million tonnes (+2.9%), goods in
18.0 million tonnes (+3.1%) and the
cabotage to 15.7 million tons (-19.1%).
The total volume of dry goods traffic is
amounted to 98.4 million tonnes (-5.3%), including 43.9 million tonnes
million tonnes of coal (+1.1%), 13.7 million tonnes
of containerized goods (+0.7%), 12.1 million tons of
mineral fertilizers (+17.9%), 9.2 million tonnes of
cereals (-49.6%), 5.9 million tons of ferrous metals
(+21.1%), 2.9 million tonnes of minerals (+29.6%) and 1.9 million tonnes
million tonnes of rolling stock (+3.1%). Total bulk
amounted to 109.8 million tonnes (-5.8%),
of which 65.0 million tonnes of crude oil (-5.8%), 32.5 million tonnes
million tonnes of refined petroleum products (-8.0%), 9.7
million tonnes of liquefied gas (+3.0%) and 1.4 million tonnes of liquefied gas
tons of food products (-14.7%).
In the first quarter of 2025, Russian ports in the Arctic basin
handled 21.5 million tons of goods (-8.7%),
those of the Baltic Sea 68.1 million tons (-1.8%), ports
Sea of Azov-Black Sea Basin 62.6 million
tons (-11.6%), the ports of the Caspian Sea 1.7 million
tons (-32.9%) and ports in the Far East 54.4
million tons (+0.1%).