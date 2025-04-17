Andrea Giachero has been confirmed as president of
Spediporto for the three-year period 2025-2028. He was elected by the
members of the board of directors of the association of
Genoese freight forwarders who gathered for the meeting
of settlement. Giachero, 59, is CEO
by Priano Marchelli Spa, president and CEO of
Priano Marchelli USA, member of the board of directors of GTS Group
and is a member of the Confetra board, of the board of directors
of Fedespedi and Telematic Hub, of the Partnership Body of the
port of Genoa. Giachero is also president of the Society
GOAS Consortium and Spediform.
The meeting of the board of directors also saw the ratification
of the appointment of the members of the same council, linked to the votes
expressed by the member companies during the private assembly that took place
is held on Monday 31 March after the public one. Are
new sections have also been set up within Spediporto:
these are the Logistics, Air Cargo, Transport sections
(formerly FEDIT Genova), Last Mile Delivery, E-Commerce, ESG
(sustainable development) and Special Project, Digital
Transformation, Research and Consulting and, finally, the
International Partnership.
The Spediporto board of directors for the three-year period 2025-2028 will be
composed of: Federico Bacigalupo, Andrea Bartalini, Stefano Bragone,
Marcello Calamarà, Michele Capodanno, Andrea Capodici,
Roberto Dafarra , Alessandro Dellepiane, Guido Falletti, Barbara
Lualdi, Manlio Marino, Alessandra Orsero, Nicola Pitto, Giorgio
Porello, Matteo Sada, Luigi Trojani, Mirko Volterrani. The Auditors
of the counts will be Samuele Abbate, Renzo Muratore, Luca Spallarossa,
Marco Vassallo and Alberto Verardo.