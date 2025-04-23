Federagenti, Italy should give a sharp acceleration to SEZs, free zones and special logistics zones projects

"Italy must abandon all indecision and impress
a sharp acceleration to all Economic Zone projects
free zones and special logistics zones, to deal with
with effective ammunition a trade war that promises to be
long and which is already upsetting the balance and the
coexistence between the United States and China". This was stated by the
President of the Italian Federation of Maritime Agents and Brokers
(Federagenti), Paolo Pessina, noting that "for the past two years
decades we had become accustomed to sudden changes, but the post
Covid and therefore the global instability of the markets, especially
those areas of the planet that have fallen back into the nightmare of
war, not to forget the commercial conflict
are making decision-making almost compulsive
exasperating the ability to react. Like it or not -
Pessina pointed out - there is no room for prey reflections
of bureaucracy and Italy is also called upon to press
on the accelerator by deploying all the forces at its disposal".
"The debate on areas with customs regimes, but also
- continued the president of
Federagenti - can no longer be dragged out.
The choices, including those for the delimitation of the areas when fully operational
special needs, must be completed in the shortest possible time
possible and at the same time every interpretative fold must be exploited
in the European regulations to make the Italian system, first and foremost the
ports, therefore freight terminals and freight centers, competitive again."
"The impression of Federagenti - concluded Pessina - is
that there are much wider margins to make areas with
customs, fiscal and tax regimes, special of the real
bridgeheads against the ongoing global trade war".