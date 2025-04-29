Kalmar records a decrease in quarterly turnover and an increase in new orders

Kalmar, the manufacturer of means of handling for the harbour, terminalistico, logistic and industrial sectors that on 30 June last has completed the scorporo from the group Cargotec(
of the1 February
2024), concluded the first trimester of 2025 with revenues pairs to 398 million euros, in decrease of the -9% on the same period last year, of which 252 million generated from the sale of equipment (-17%) and 145 million euros from the sale of services (+6%). The operating profit amounted to 45.7 million (0%), with a contribution of 28.2 million from the production of means (-28%) and 26.2 million from the services (+15%). Net profit was 34.1 million euros (+2%).
If in the first three months of 2025 the volume of business has recorded a bending, instead it has increased considerably the value of the new orders acquired from the Finnish company in the period being result pairs to 480 million euros (+20%), of which 322 million relative to orders for equipment (+31%) and 158 million to orders of services (+2%). At 31 March last the value of the order book has been attested to 1,04 billion euros (+7%), of which 902 million relative to the products of the company (+9%) and 136 million to the services carried out from Kalmar (+13%).
Announcing the results achieved in the first quarter of this year, today Kalmar's president and CEO, Sami Niiranen, said that currently, considering the new elements of uncertainty introduced in the global economic scenario, it is difficult to formulate forecasts on the company's future performance: "we have found - Niiranen has explained - some first signs of resumption of the question at the beginning of the year, in particular in the segment of the final customers of the distribution, which has long been weak. However, today's world is different than a few months ago, with a higher level of uncertainty related to recent announcements on duties, geopolitical tensions and the risk of a global macroeconomic recession. It is too early to draw conclusions on how this will affect our sector, the context of demand and global trade in the short term, but - it has specified - we will monitor the situation carefully and we have elaborated several scenarios and are ready to act quickly, if necessary".