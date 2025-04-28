The line maritime transport sector contributes substantially to the US economy by supporting over 6.4 million jobs and generating 1.1 billion dollars of US gross domestic product. It highlights an analysis of the economic impact of this field conducted independently by S&P Global Market Intelligence on behalf of the World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents the main world-wide companies, and the Pacific Merchants Shipping Association (PMSA), the non-profit association that deals with the issues that have an impact on the international traffics and that sees among its associates different companies that adhere to the WSC.
The analysis points out that line maritime services, linking suppliers and customers to the global market, allows U.S. companies and consumers to purchase goods that may not be found at national level, while at the same time offering US companies access to international markets by expanding their sales opportunities. Moreover - it detects the document - the logistic efficiency of the marine transport services of line allows economies of scale that help to contain the costs of the goods and also present a less carbon footprint than other modes of transport contributing to reduce to the minimum the environmental impact.
The analysis recalls that, thanks largely to the efficiency and regularity of the marine services of line, more than 50% of the value of the goods traded at international level is transported by sea on ships of line and, therefore, this sector has a substantial impact on the U.S. economy, employing workers in the U.S. ports and paying taxes, besides providing services of marine transport to U.S. companies and consumers.
We remember that in recent days the World Shipping Council has repeatedly emphasized that the measures announced by American President Donald Trump to revitalize the national marine industry are harmful to the same American economy(of the11and 22 April 2025).