Positive the first trimester of Wärtsilä

The Finnish group Wärtsilä, specialized in energy generation solutions for marine and terrestrial markets, closed the first quarter of this year with a significant increase in economic performance in the face of a stoppage of the increase in the value of the new orders acquired by the company. In the period January-March of 2025 net turnover is piled to 1,56 billion euros, in increase of +18.1% on the first trimester last year, of which 827 million relative to the marine sector alone (+16.8%). The operating profit has been pairs to 165 million euros (+29.9%), with an contribution of 95 million from the marine market (+23.4%), and the profit clearly to 123 million (+43.0%).
In the first trimester of this year the value of the new orders acquired in the period has been attested to 1,90 billion euros, in decrease of the -1,1% on the same period of 2024, of which 937 million relative to the marine segment alone (+2.3%). At 31 March last the value of the order book was 8,53 billion (+17.0%), of which 3,49 billion euros for the marine sector alone (+16.0%).
Referring to the only marine market, the president and managing director of Wärtsilä, Håkan Agnevall, has specified that in this field "the rate of increase of the demand of naval ability has diminished regarding the maximum of the last 15 years recorded in 2024. Although the market has remained globally positive - it has specified - uncertainty in world trade has generated several effects in the different segments of the market. During the trimester, investments in new ships were lower than the levels recorded in the same period of the previous year. The main segments of the customers of Wärtsilä, those of the cruises, the ferries and the offshore, have marked better performance than the market as a whole. There was also a remarkable recovery of alternative fuels, which represented 65% of the capacity of the ships ordered in the first trimester".