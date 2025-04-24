Solidarity contribution for the families of port workers who are victims of accidents at work

The Board of Directors of the National Bilateral Ports Authority has
decided to establish, as of 28 April, a
solidarity contribution in favour of families of
employees to whom the CCNL for workers of the
victims of accidents at work, adopting the relevant
regulation. This is a one-off contribution that is
will add to any other indemnities, including those of a
insurance or social security.
"This contribution - explained the president of the EBN
Ports, Angelo Manicone - was established by an act
adopted by the Council unanimously of its members,
representatives of the Assiterminal employers' associations,
Assologistica, Assoporti and Uniport, and the trade unions
Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, starting from 28 April
the date that celebrates health and safety at work;
testifies to the priority attention that all the constituent parts
of the institution recognize the protection of workers and safety
of work, but adds to this the desire to promote a
concrete and immediate action aimed at alleviating the
difficulties of the families of those who died at work".