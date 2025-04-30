Completed the purchase of the area for the new cruise terminal in Marghera

The commissioner for the Cruises in Venice, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, and APV Investimenti Spa, the society in house to the Authority of Harbour System of the North Adriatic Sea, have undersigned the contract of purchase from the society Intermodale Marghera Srl of the area to Marghera sita on the North Sea Channel North Strip - that is added to that already purchased to October last from the AdSP - for total 10 hectares The area was identified by the government, with decree-law 103/2021(
of 13 July
2021) and the subsequent implementing decrees, to accommodate the new passenger terminal, with all the annexed services, and the two temporary landings for cruise ships of length up to 300 meters that will access from the Malamocco-Marghera Canal. The land, which is located in the macroisola 1 of the industrial area of Porto Marghera, has been recorded at the total cost of approximately 16 million euros.
In the area they are started and are currently in course the works of realization of the plants for the electrification of the new crociere terminal and of the docks, in order to allow the power of the ships from cruise moored near the two couplings keeping therefore the engines turned off.
The AdSP has remembered that the commissioner for the Cruises, moreover, has completed the definitive design of the new passenger terminal and the two docks - drafted from a group of professionals with group leader the Consortium Engineering Maritime Works (CIOOMM), constituted from Technital Spa of Verona and Modimar Srl of Rome - that will be sent within the next week to the National Commission VIA at the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security. The future cruise terminal, designed on two levels, will occupy an area of about 10,000 square meters. The amount of the estimated works in this design phase amounts to more than 67 million euros and is previewed the full operativity of the new passenger terminal and the docks in the crocieristica season 2028.
Moreover, in the portion of area detected by APVI, on the address of the AdSP, having an area of about 40,000 square meters, is previewed the realization a parking lot prevailing service of the crocieristica activity. This parking space is also designed at the final design level by the CIOOMM Consortium and will be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment together with the project of the new passenger terminal and docks.