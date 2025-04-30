In the first trimester the revenues of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO have grown of +20.1%

In the first trimester of this year the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. has recorded revenues pairs to 57,96 billion yuan (8,0 billion dollars), with a significant increment of +20.1% on the same period of 2024. The contribution to the turnover of the core business of the containerized marine transport is piled to 55,88 billion yuan (+20.1%). The operating profit has been of 15,85 billion yuan (+73.1%), of which 14,76 billion generated from the containerized shipping (+80.7%). The net profit stood at 13,23 billion (+72.2%), with a contribution of 11,76 billion yuan from the fleet of portacontenitori of the group (+87.3%).
In the first three months of the 2025 the portacontainer of the group COSCO, that are operated from the society integralmen controlled COSCO Shipping Lines and from the subsidiary OOIL, have transported containerized cargos pairs to 6,48 million teu (+7.5%), activity that has generated directly revenues pairs to 51,71 billion yuan (+19.8%). On the sun transpacifiche routes were transported 1,25 million teu (+16.2%) and this market has generated revenues pairs to 15,82 billion yuan (+26.3%). The services Asia-Europe have transported 930 thousand teu (- 3.1%) with relative revenues pairs to 10,88 billion yuan (+5.1%). On the intra-Asian routes the transported traffic has been of 2,20 million teu (+4.2%) and revenues of 13,40 billion yuan (+20.0%). On the only Chinese national routes were transported 1,32 million teu (+12.8%) with revenues pairs to 3,15 billion yuan (+13.5%). On the other international routes the traffic has been of 770 thousand teu (+9.8%) and the revenues of 8,44 billion yuan (+33.3%).
In the first trimester of the 2025 the only ships of the COSCO Shipping Lines have transported 4,52 million teu (+6.8%) totalizing revenues pairs to 35,72 billion yuan (+19.8%).
At 31 March last the fleet of the group was constituted altogether from 554 portacontenitori for a total hold ability pairs to 3,37 million teu.