Launched the second large cruise ship built in China

Original news In the ship yard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. of the Chinese group China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have been carried out successfully floating tests in basin of theAdora Flora City
, the second great ship from cruise built in China that has been launched yesterday and that within the end 2026 will enter to become part of the fleet of the Adora Cruises, the company previously called CSSC Carnival Cruise Lines that is a joint venture between the same CSSC and the crocieristico group American Carnival Corporation.
According to the programs, Adora Flora City begin his crocieristica season with departure from the Chinese port of Nansha. The ship has a gross tonnage of 141,900 tons and is more than 17 meters long than Adore Magic City, the first large cruise ship built in China which is 323.6 meters long, has a gross tonnage of 136.200 tons and currently, along with Mediterranean Adora (ex) Mediterranean coast), constitutes the fleet of Adora Cruises.