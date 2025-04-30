Hapag-Lloyd plans to close the first trimester with very positive performances

The German Hapag-Lloyd previews to close the first trimester of 2025 with a gross operating margin of 1,1 billion dollars, in increase of +17% on the same period last year. Moreover a quarterly operating profit of approximately 500 million dollars is expected (+24%). The containerized shipping company of Amburgo has explained today that these positive developments are related both to the increase of the volumes transported from the fleet in the first three months of this year, that they are results pairs to 3,3 million teu (+9%), and to the rise of the value of the hires that in the period they are results pairs on average to 1.480 dollars/teu (+9%).
"The 2025 - the managing director of Hapag-Lloyd has commented, Rolf Habben Jansen - has started positively with a good first trimester, but - has specified - currently the context of the market is characterized by many uncertainties. Therefore we continue to predict lower results for the entire 2025". In fact the company estimates that the current annual exercise will be archived with an EBITDA between 2.5 and 4,0 billion dollars regarding 5,0 billion totaled in 2024 and with an EBIT between 0.0 and 1.5 billion dollars regarding 2.8 billion in 2024.