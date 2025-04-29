UPS closed the first trimester with a profit clearly of 1,2 billion dollars (+6.6%)

In the first trimester of this year the revenues of the logistic group and express deliveries UPS are decreased of -0.7% regarding the same period of 2024 being piled to 21,55 billion dollars, of which 14,46 billion generated from the national express deliveries realized from the American company (+1.4%), 4,37 billion generated from the international express deliveries (+1.4%) and 2,71 billion produced from the other logistic activities of the group (-14.8%). The reduction of revenues in this last segment of activity is effect of the sale of Coyote Logistics to the compatriot RXO for more than 1,02 billion dollars(
of 24 June
2024).
The quarterly operating profit amounted to 1,67 billion (+3.3%), with contributions of 979 million respectively (+17.5%), 641 million (-2.3%) and 46 million (-62.9%) from the three primary segments of activity. Net profit was 1,19 billion dollars (+6.6%).