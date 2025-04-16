In Italy, the rail freight transport sector is suffering deeply

The third annual report on rail freight transport
presented today at the Chamber of Deputies by Fermerci,
the reference association for operators in the sector,
highlights a critical picture that records a decrease in
train-km nationwide, a decline in the number of freight trains in the
ports, a contraction in activity in the last
rail mile and network disruptions extended until 2027.
The data in the report shows that the number of train-km is
down for the third year in a row, recording -5% in the
period 2021-2024. In national ports, a decline is observed
significant: between 2022 and 2024, the total number of trains
originally and in destiny it decreased by -6%. A trend that
it also concerns the last mile railway installations,
compromising the efficiency of the entire logistics chain
Train. Further complicating the situation is the
protracted railway interruptions due to the construction of
of the works envisaged by the PNRR, which will continue at least until
2027, well beyond the initially planned timeline.
The report calls for urgent reflection on the effectiveness of the
of the current support tools and the need for
strengthening interventions in favour of rail freight transport.
Despite some positive signs - such as the efficiency of the
network and increasing train capacity - the sector remains
and need structural measures to consolidate its
role in the ecological transition and competitiveness
logistics of the country.
Emphasizing that it is a condition that impacts
the operational capacity of operators
already under pressure due to critical issues
of the sector, the president of Fermerci, Clemente Carta,
explained that "the rail freight transport sector
needs certainty: it is essential to ensure a
regulatory framework, so that companies
can plan investments and operate efficiently.
We welcome the work in progress
on rail infrastructure, which will make the network more
safe and harmonized with European standards. However, until
completion of these interventions, it is essential
provide adequate economic compensation for operators affected by the
network outages. In the absence of these measures, the risk
concrete is to further compromise the
of the sector, already strongly tested by a
and an uncertain international context".
"Ferrci - concluded Carta - therefore renews its
request to the government to make structural and increase the amounts
of the current traffic incentives (ferrobonus and freight rule).
It also calls for the refinancing of the incentive for the purchase of
Locomotives and railway wagons: companies have already invested
over 700 million euros trusting in public support that, for example,
Today, it has not yet been disbursed."