In the first three months of the 2025 Chinese ports have enlivened 4,22 billion tons of goods, volume that represents an increment of +3.2% on the first trimester of last year and the new record for this period of the year, record that is such also relative to the only traffic enlivened from the marine ports that is result pairs to 2,74 billion tons (+1.6%) and to the only traffic enlivened from the Chinese inland port attes to 1,48 billion
Also the only traffic with the foreign enlivened from the Chinese ports in the first trimester of 2025 has recorded a new record for this period being piled to 1,32 billion tons (+1.4%), maximum level for the period January-March that has been reached also from the only international traffic in the marine ports that has been of 1,19 billion tons (+1.2%) and from the only international traffic in the internal ports pairs to 135,6 million tons (+4.1%).
Analoghi records have been marked by the only containerized traffic that has been pairs to 83,0 million teu (+8.2%), of which 73,1 million teu enlivened from the marine ports (+8.3%) and 9,9 million teu from the inland port (+7.8%).