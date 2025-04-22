In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras decreased

In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in ports
of Barcelona and Algeciras has decreased compared to the
corresponding period of last year, a decline to which
contributed by the reduction of containerized loads in transit.
In the first three months of this year, the Catalan port of call
handled a total of 16.22 million tons of goods
(-1,8%). In the container sector alone, traffic was
of 9.25 million tonnes (-4.9%) and was carried out
with container handling of 933,397 TEUs (-2.0%),
including 545,362 TEUs in import-export (+8.9%) and 388,035 TEUs in
transit (-14.1%). Conventional freight traffic is
amounted to 2.77 million tons (+0.8%), that of bulk
solid at 991 thousand tons (-8.5%) and bulk traffic
3.21 million tonnes (+8.1%), of which 2.44 million tonnes
tons of hydrocarbons (+26.4%) and 771 thousand tons of other
loads (-25.9%).
In the first three months of 2025 through the port of Algeciras
25.03 million tons of goods passed through globally
(-6,5%). Containerized traffic alone stood at
12.61 million tons (-10.1%) and was built
with container handling of 1,049,564 TEUs (-10.6%),
of which 906,719 TEUs in transit (-9.0%) and 142,845 TEUs in transit
import-export (-19.7%). Conventional goods totaled
3.55 million tons (+10.7%), dry bulk 81 thousand
tons (+21.6%) and liquid bulk 7.22 million tons
(-5,7%).
In the first quarter of this year, cruise traffic in the
port of Barcelona was 351 thousand passengers (+10.0%) and
that of ferry passengers by 214 thousand units
(-14,1%). In Algeciras, ferry passenger traffic is
one million units (+3.3%).