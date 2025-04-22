testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
The China Shipowners' Association considers the measures taken by the US against Chinese ships a typical example of unilateralism and protectionism
The WSC reiterates that such measures could undermine American trade, hurt U.S. manufacturers, and weaken efforts to strengthen the domestic shipping industry
Pechino/Washington
April 22, 2025
Measures under the Maritime Sectors Survey, logistics and shipbuilding companies of China that were presented on the last week by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) ( of 18 April 2025) "are decidedly discriminatory, violate international trade rules and the maritime transport between China and the United States and constitute a typical example of unilateralism and protectionism". He denounced him the China Shipowners' Association (CSA), specifying that, 'a on behalf of all Chinese shipowners, firmly contests, protests formally and strongly opposes the US accusations that - highlighted the Chinese shipowners' association - are based on on false facts and prejudices and condemns the abuse of tools protectionist trade to disrupt market order maritime transport'.

CSA pointed out that "the flourishing development of the China's international shipping is the result growth in global trade and demand-side relationships and offer, benefiting from adherence to market principles and international standards, respect for fair competition and increasing openness, without ever adopting policies Discriminatory. Chinese shipowners strictly comply with the international trade rules, providing strong support efficient operation of the global supply chain and offering stable and reliable logistics services for the import and export nations, including the United States. The United States - complained the shipowners' association - believe that the competitiveness of Chinese companies derives from the so-called "unfair policies", ignoring the development history and objective facts of the industry shipbuilding and maritime transport worldwide from the World War II onwards, and completely ignoring the efforts of the of the Chinese shipbuilding industry in terms of technological innovation, cost control and quality of service".

"The unilateral actions of the United States - continues the complaint of the China Shipowners' Association - have seriously undermined the rules of international trade, upset the order of the global shipping market, increased the costs of logistics and, ultimately, harmed the interests of the American shippers, American import-export companies and consumers. The abuse of protectionist instruments commercial sooner or later will backfire on those who apply them. Their short-sighted policies will not only fail to solve their industrial problems, but will backfire on the economy and against the interests of the consumers!"

The Chinese shipowners' association has concluded by strongly urging the United States 'to stop investigations and actions based on political bias, to revoke all discriminatory measures, to respect strictly the rules of international trade and the laws of market, and to avoid causing further serious damage to the normal development of maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries global naval forces" and specified that "China Shipowners' Association will continue to represent all stakeholders Chinese shipowners, to maintain an open and collaborative, to actively communicate with all parties interested, including the United States, in adapting to the trend of development of the international maritime sector and to cooperate for maintaining the sustainable prosperity and development of the global economic trade".

That the measures announced by the government administration against Chinese ships will backfire on the same United States also considers it, among numerous other associations of World Shipping Council (WSC), the representing the main shipping companies containerized world, according to which, "such measures could Undermining American trade, hurting U.S. producers and weaken efforts to strengthen the maritime industry national team'. "Revitalising the maritime sector - noted the president and CEO of the WSC, Joe Kramek - is an important and widely shared goal, which requires a long-term legislative and industrial strategy". Referring to measures to revitalise the maritime industry announced in recent days by Donald Trump, respect to which, to tell the truth, the WSC itself had already expressed considerable concerns, Kramek pointed out that the WSC had "Welcomed the vision outlined in the Executive Order of the President, which proposes targeted initiatives to strengthen the shipbuilding, ports and supply chain resilience of the United States. Unfortunately - he specified - the tariff regime announced by the USTR is a step in the wrong direction, as it will increase prices for consumers, will weaken US trade and contribute well to little to revitalize the U.S. shipping industry."

The World Shipping Council has clarified what are, in particular, their perplexities about the effect of the new US port fees applied to Chinese ships, starting from the retroactivity of these taxes: "The application of taxes to ships already in the water - explained the shipowners' association - does not offer any support to the shipbuilding industry and, on the contrary, risks damaging American exporters, in particular farmers, in a at a time when global trade is facing significant difficulties. These retroactive sanctions interrupt the long-term investment planning, introducing new costs and unpredictability for companies and American consumers".

The WSC also expressed doubts about the calculation of the amount of port charges based on the net tonnage of the "the structuring of taxes on the basis of the size of the ship, the net tonnage - noted the association - disproportionately penalises larger and efficient transport of essential goods, including components used in US production lines. Almost half of all imports into the United States through the liner shipping is used directly in the national production processes. The increase in the cost of these shipping will affect the supply chain procurement, increasing production costs for companies and, ultimately, for consumers. It will penalize US ports, which have also carried out significant investments to expand its ability to attract and manage the largest container ships engaged in the trade".

The WSC has also expressed concerns about to taxes on car carriers: "the USTR's measures of this week include a new tax, not previously announced, based on capacity in Car Equivalent Units (CEUs) for almost all the car-carrying ships in the world. This arbitrary measure, which affects all ships built abroad, will slow down further U.S. economic growth and increase car prices for American consumers, without however, encourage U.S. maritime investment."

According to the WSC, the measures announced by the USTR raise "significant legal issues, given that taxes proposals seem to extend beyond the authority granted by the U.S. Commercial Law."

The WSC has therefore urged the US administration to reconsider these measures considered counterproductive, "which risk harm U.S. consumers, producers, and farmers without make significant strides towards revitalization of the U.S. maritime industry."

Reiterating that the World Shipping Council is ready to work with the U.S. government and industry stakeholders to find solutions that can really strengthen the sector U.S. Maritime Report, Kramek specified that the exhortation of the association with American policymakers is aimed at to ensure that they pursue "strategies that encourage growth, strengthen supply chain resilience and avoid actions that risk harming exporters, producers and American consumers at a time when global trade is already under pressure."
SHIPPING
COSCO Expresses Strong Opposition to US Planned Taxes on Chinese Ships
Shanghai
They distort fair competition - the Shanghai group denounces - and hinder the normal functioning of shipping
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Growing share of new entrants in European rail transport sector
Madrid
In 2023, rail freight transport performance decreased by -8%
SHIPPING
New Chinese Ship Taxes That Will Only Raise Prices for Americans
Washington
The executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce denounced it
SHIPPING
Tax amounts set for China-linked vessels arriving at US ports
Washington
Calculated on the basis of net capacity or container volume, they will be applied from October and will be progressively increased
SHIPYARDS
International tender launched to award concession for new Casablanca port shipyard
Casablanca
It is the largest in Africa and has been unused since 2019
LOGISTICS
Federlogistica, the industry must stop approaching logistics only in terms of costs
Genoa
Falteri: a national control room composed of representatives of the logistics sector and industrial groups is necessary
INDUSTRY
ABB closes positive first quarter even if revenue growth is lower than expected
Zurich
Wierod: Our consolidated local-for-local approach protects us from the trade war
SEAFARERS
New global minimum wage deal for seafarers
Geneva
The level will rise to $690 from January 1, 2026 to reach $704 from 2027 and $715 from 2028.
TRADE
Global trade in goods could fall by -1.5% this year
Geneva
WTO predicts. Okonjo-Iweala: Persistent uncertainty threatens to slow global growth, with serious negative consequences for the world
TRANSPORTATION
In 2023, around two-thirds of all goods moved in the EU were transported by sea.
Luxembourg
In the period 2013-2023, only the share of road transport increased, while that of other modes decreased.
LOGISTICS
Postal shipments of goods from Hong Kong to the US suspended
Hong Kong
Hongkong Post faces exorbitant and unreasonable tariffs due to unjustified and intimidating actions of the United States
SHIPPING
Confitarma highlights the need for the decarbonisation strategy not to penalise shipping compared to other modes
Rome
Zanetti: also ensure that the implementation process takes into account the operational needs of the industry
SHIPPING
Intercargo and Intertanko raise concerns over shipping decarbonisation deal
London
The complexity of the measure adopted by the IMO and the unusual procedure from which non-governmental organizations were excluded were highlighted
Pirate attacks on ships to spike in first quarter of 2025
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships to spike in first quarter of 2025
London
Sharp increase in incidents in the Singapore Straits
SHIPPING
Interferry welcomes IMO agreement on decarbonisation of shipping, but finds strategy too complex
Victoria/Piraeus
Greek Shipowners' Association disappointed by failure to recognise essential role of transition fuels such as LNG
SEAFARERS
International Labour Organization Recognizes Seafarers as Key Workers
London
ITF and ICS: a historic moment
LOGISTICS
CMA CGM to acquire 35% of Egypt's October Dry Port
Cairo
PORTS
MSC Group's TiL to Take Full Control of Hutchison Ports Terminals
New York
Bloomberg reports this, specifying that the Panamanian terminals would be jointly managed with BlackRock
SHIPPING
Draft regulation on decarbonisation of shipping approved by MEPC includes mandatory fuel standard and pricing of greenhouse gas emissions
London/Washington/Brussels
The establishment of a Fund to collect resources deriving from the pricing of emissions is foreseen
PORTS
MIT indicates Matteo Paroli as new president of the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Rome/La Spezia
The La Spezia port community also requests a name for the Eastern Liguria Port Authority
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Task force of five associations for the relaunch of Italian rail cargo
Rome
Initiative by Agens, Assoferr, Assologistica, Fercargo and Fermerci
SHIPPING
Confitarma underlines the importance of the shipping decarbonisation strategy being defined at IMO
Rome
The Italian Confederation specifies that it shares some of the USA's concerns
SHIPPING
WSC Reiterates Trump's Measures for National Maritime Industry Are Bad for U.S. Economy
Washington
Kramek: Ready to support the administration with constructive proposals
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri and Accenture establish joint venture Fincantieri Ingenium
Trieste/Milan
The aim is to drive the digital transformation of the ship product and port logistics
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft has delivered the new luxury cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises
Papenburg/Emden
It has a capacity of 744 passengers and 470 crew members
TRADE
As Trump formalizes measures to revitalize America's maritime industry, the nation's ports face a dramatic decline in traffic
Washington/Geneva
Okonjo-Iweala (WTO): With the escalation of trade tensions between the US and China, the exchange of goods between the two economies could decrease up to 80%
NEWS
CK Hutchison denies allegations of breach of concession contract for Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa
Panama
Panama Ports Company emphasizes that it has complied with all legal obligations and contractual commitments
SHIPPING
US Does Not Participate in IMO Negotiations on Shipping Decarbonization, Threatens Reciprocal Measures
London
Expressed opposition to any attempt to impose economic measures on ships based on greenhouse gas emissions or fuel choice
SHIPPING
T&E urges MEPC to agree clear and ambitious measures to decarbonise shipping
Brussels
It is necessary - the association underlines - to set binding objectives
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Yachts will build an ultra-luxury residential mega yacht for Ulyssia Residences
Miami
The ship will be 320 meters long and will be built at the Papenburg shipyard
Le Aziende informano
Il retrofit ibrido-elettrico di ABB guida i traghetti dei laghi italiani verso un futuro più sostenibile
SHIPPING
Neapolitan Grimaldi Group wins $1.3 billion order for nine ro-pax ships
Neapolitan Grimaldi Group wins $1.3 billion order for nine ro-pax ships
Helsinki/Naples
Order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai)
SHIPYARDS
Viking orders two cruise ships from Fincantieri with option for two additional units
Los Angeles/Trieste
The two ships under construction in Ancona for the American brand will be the first in the world to be powered by hydrogen stored on board
TRUCKING
Federlogistica, the possible collapse of road transport is a risk for the country
Genoa/Modena
Ruote Libere reports that the government only needs to allocate a little money to avoid having to deal with the real problems of road hauliers
SHIPPING
Second edition of the European Maritime Transport Environmental Report published
Lisbon/Copenhagen
The new report indicates that promising progress has been made in several areas
SHIPPING
WSC, MEPC must provide clear measures to decarbonise shipping this week
Washington
Wood-Thomas: It is not possible that these decisions can be postponed to guidelines developed in two years
SHIPPING
ZIM to charter ten new 11,500 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships
Haifa
The Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard will deliver them between 2027 and 2028
SHIPPING
COSCO expects to post quarterly net profit growth of +72.1%
Hong Kong
Operating profit expected for January-March period of 16.57 billion yuan (+66.1%)
EDITORIAL
Rixi tells Rixi to hurry up and finally launch the port governance reform
Genoa
The vice minister presented a motion to the League congress that places the need for this reform at the centre
CRUISES
NCLH to charter two cruise ships to Cordelia Cruises and two more to Crescent Seas
Miami
The agreements include options to purchase the naval units
CRUISES
Carnival orders two new cruise ships from Fincantieri for AIDA Cruises brand
Miami/Trieste
Equipped with approximately 2,100 cabins, they will be delivered at the beginning of 2030 and at the end of 2031.
The number of ship transits through the Suez Canal has never been so low in recent decades
SHIPPING
The number of ship transits through the Suez Canal has never been so low in recent decades
Ismailia
In February, traffic was 864 vessels, down -22.9%
Terminal Intermodale Venezia, concession contract renewed
PORTS
Terminal Intermodale Venezia, concession contract renewed
Venice
The duration of the agreement is 25 years. Investments of over 100 million euros are expected
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras decreased
Barcelona/Algeciras
Reduction of container volumes in transit at both ports
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac transfers intermodal service with Padua to Novara
Noise
Until now the other terminal was the one in Busto Arsizio
PORTS
PSA SECH has operated the first 400-meter train at Parco Ferroviario Rugna
Genoa
Capacity up to 20 pairs of trains per day
PORTS
The 2024 financial statement of the Eastern Liguria Port Authority was unanimously approved
The Spice
PORTS
The war clearance preparatory to the expansion of the Ravano Terminal in La Spezia is nearing completion
The Spice
The AdSP has invested over 600 thousand euros in it
PORTS
Francesco Rizzo appointed president of the AdSP of the Strait
Rome
He has repeatedly denounced the uselessness of the construction of the bridge over the Strait
NEWS
US aircraft attack Yemeni port of Ras Isa
Tampa/Beirut
38 dead and over a hundred injured
COMPANIES
In 2025 Stazioni Marittime predicts an increase in ferry and cruise traffic in the port of Genoa
TRANSPORTATION
MIT Mobility Report Highlights Rising Demand for Both Passengers and Freight
Rome
PORTS
In the first quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -5.6%
St. Petersburg
Both dry goods (-5.3%) and liquid bulk (-5.8%) are decreasing
ASSOCIATIONS
Andrea Giachero confirmed as president of Spediporto
Genoa
The board of directors of the association of Genoese freight forwarders has also been renewed for the three-year period 2025-2028
PORTS
Study for monitoring vehicular traffic in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
Milan
Order awarded to Circle and Arelogik
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In Italy, the rail freight transport sector is in deep trouble
Geneva
Fermerci calls for making traffic incentives structural and increasing and for refinancing the incentive for the purchase of locomotives and wagons
SHIPPING
Global Maritime Forum report on optimising ship calls to reduce emissions
Copenhagen
Virtual arrival and just-in-time arrival approaches proposed
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +15.5%
Joy Taurus
Construction of the "Dockworker’s House" has begun
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the second of four new ro-pax vessels in China
Genoa
"GNV Orion" will be able to accommodate 1,700 passengers and transport up to 3,080 linear metres of cargo
PORTS
After ten quarters of decline, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong returns to growth
Hong Kong
In the first three months of this year 3.39 million TEUs were handled (+2.1%)
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri acquires stake in WSense
Rome
The ninth FREMM unit "Spartaco Schergat" delivered to the Italian Navy
PUBLICATIONS
The new edition of the Practical Manual of Maritime Traffic has been presented
Genoa
Written by Assagenti, it turns fifty
PORTS
Container traffic at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles increased by 26.6% and 5.2% in the first quarter
Long Beach/Los Angeles
Trump's tariffs impact imminent
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, the port of Singapore handled 10.5 million containers (+5.8%)
Singapore
In weight, containerized traffic recorded a decrease of -1.4%
PORTS
Regulations signed for LNG bunkering at Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa
Genoa
Define the methods of transferring fuel from ship to ship
SHIPYARDS
Historic shipbuilding brands Uljanik and 3.Maj on the verge of extinction
Zagreb
The State confirms its intention to sell the shipbuilding activities at the two sites of Pula and Rijeka
INSURANCE
Cambiaso Risso has completed the acquisition of the French Somecassur
Genoa
The transalpine company specializes in the insurance of super and mega yachts
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New weekly train service between the port of Gioia Tauro and Verona
Joy Taurus/Verona
Operated by Medlog for the transport of refrigerated goods
RIVER TRANSPORT
EBRD looking for strategic partner for development of Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti
London
International competition launched
PORTS
Turkish ports set new first-quarter cargo traffic record
Ankara
Historic peak of cargo imported from abroad
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +37.6%
Taranto
Increase of 854 thousand tons of solid bulk and 265 thousand tons of conventional goods
OFFSHORE
DEME buys Havfram, a company that installs offshore wind farms
Second Right/Washington
Transaction worth approximately 900 million euros
SHIPPING
Rail transport of convoys for Rome Metro started from Reggio Calabria
Rome
Contract awarded by Hitachi Rail to Mercitalia Rail
LOGISTICS
In 2024, the volumes handled by Magli Intermodal Service decreased by -2%
Rezzato
Turnover stable
SHIPPING
Yang Ming records first decline in turnover in March after 14 months of growth
Keelung/Taipei
Evergreen and WHL revenue growth continues
LOGISTICS
The European Commission has approved the acquisition of Germany's Schenker by Denmark's DSV
Brussels
The impact on competition in the markets in which the two companies operate is considered limited
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri - Kayo Agreement to Promote the Development of the Shipbuilding and Naval Industry in Albania
Trieste
Possible creation of a hub for shipbuilding and refitting in the region
LOGISTICS
Recent slight reduction in logistics costs for new factory vehicles
Brussels
AWARDS
Montaresi (AdSP Liguria Orientale) awarded with the "Port Oscar"
Miami
The event has reached its eighteenth edition
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2025, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +9.3%
Hong Kong
Revenues up +16.8%
LAW
The AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas wins in appeal against Zen Yacht
Joy Taurus
Company ordered to pay back rent
NEWS
A large shipment of cocaine was seized in the port of Livorno
Leghorn
Two tons of drugs identified by Customs and Financial Police personnel
SHIPYARDS
Navantia renews agreement with American cruise group Royal Caribbean
Miami
To date, the Cadiz shipyard has carried out maintenance, repair and refurbishment work on 45 of the group's ships.
CRUISES
Record cruise traffic expected in Italian ports this year
Miami
Cemar believes that growth will not stop even in 2026
SHIPYARDS
HII-HHI Agreement to Accelerate US and South Korean Naval Production
National Harbor
The aim is to strengthen the naval industrial base of the two nations.
NEWS
Panama Ports Company Accused of Violating Terms of Concession Agreement
Panama
Panama's Auditor General announced the filing of criminal charges
PORTS
Colombo West International Terminal has become operational
Ahmedabad
It has a traffic capacity of 3.2 million TEUs
MEETINGS
The conference "New sustainable marine fuels - Decarbonize Shipping" will be held in Genoa on Monday
Genoa
PORTS
The new multifunctional border control structure PCF - PED/PDI Point completed in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Taurus
MEETINGS
"Artificial Intelligence Comes to Port" Conference in Rome on Friday
Rome
It is promoted by the National Union of Port Enterprises
PORTS
MSC Group's new cruise terminal inaugurated in Miami
Miami
It can accommodate three large ships at the same time
PORTS
In February, traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +2.1%
Ravenna
Bulk cargo increases, miscellaneous cargo declines
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2024, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane recorded a net loss of -208 million euros
Rome
Revenues up by +11.7%. The group's freight transported increased thanks to the acquisition of Exploris
COMPANIES
Port of Genoa, Ente Bacini requests new spaces and renewal of the concession
Genoa
Conference to celebrate the centenary of the company
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Italian Port Terminal Operators Association will be held in Rome on June 19th
Genoa
SHIPYARDS
VARD to build offshore dive vessel for Dong Fang Offshore
Alesund/Trieste
The contract is worth 113.5 million euros
The conference "New sustainable marine fuels - Decarbonize Shipping" will be held in Genoa on Monday
Genoa
It will take place at the headquarters of the Port Authority of Genoa
MEETINGS
"Artificial Intelligence Comes to Port" Conference in Rome on Friday
Rome
It is promoted by the National Union of Port Enterprises
PORTS
Next week Italian ports will participate in Seatrade Cruise Global
Rome
Initiative brand: "CruiseItaly - One Country, Many Destinations"
CRUISES
MSC Group Cruise Terminal Officially Inaugurated in the Port of Barcelona
Barcelona
In 2027 it will be equipped with a cold ironing plant
SHIPPING
Marcegaglia and Nova Marine Carriers form NovaMar Logistic joint venture
Lugano/Gazoldo of the Ippoliti
A general cargo ship will transport raw materials to the steel group's plants
INDUSTRY
Liebherr achieves record annual sales in the maritime and port crane segment
Bulls
Strong demand for offshore and container handling equipment
MEETINGS
The annual conference "Programming, Operation and Management of Transport Networks" in Genoa
Genoa
It is dedicated to the transport and mobility sector
SHIPYARDS
Last year, 656 ships underwent repair work in Greece
Piraeus
Increase of five units compared to 2023
PORTS
Port of La Spezia, cruise ship docking simulations completed at Garibaldi West pier
The Spice
MEETINGS
Assagenti conference on the future of the profession of maritime agent and broker
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow in Genoa
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Stena Line presents a project for a ro-ro vessel capable of reducing energy consumption by at least 20%
Gothenburg
Introduced most of the innovative technologies currently available
ASSOCIATIONS
Francesco Beltrano is the new general secretary of Uniport
Rome
He takes over from Paolo Ferrandino, who will continue to collaborate as a consultant
OFFSHORE
Saipem awarded new contracts in Middle East and Guyana
Milan
The total value of the orders is approximately 720 million dollars.
MEETINGS
Conference in Genoa for the centenary of Ente Bacini
Genoa
The company was established on 19 February 1925
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Bologna Board of Directors Renewed
Bentivoglio
Stefano Caliandro Appointed President. Loss of 1.7 million euros in 2024
SHIPPING
NYK invests 76 billion yen in NYK Energy Ocean Corporation
Tokyo
The newco has taken over the activities of ENEOS Ocean
SHIPPING
Decarbonisation of maritime transport will be faster in the EU and the US
LOGISTICS
DHL Acquires CRYOPDP
Bonn/Nashville
The company provides courier services for clinics and healthcare
PORTS
Over a million to the port companies of Livorno and Piombino to acquire green vehicles
Leghorn
The ranking for admission to the PNRR-Next Gen Eu contributions has been published
INDUSTRY
COSCO Shipping Development Co.'s container sales increased by +204.1% in 2024
Shanghai
The related turnover increased by +124.0%
PORTS
The call for funding for the purchase of electric vehicles in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado has been published
Genoa
SHIPPING
Yang Ming Buys Three New 8,000 TEU Containerships
Keelung
They will be delivered between 2028 and 2029
