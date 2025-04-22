Independent journal on economy and transport policy
SHIPPING
The China Shipowners' Association considers the measures taken by the US against Chinese ships a typical example of unilateralism and protectionism
The WSC reiterates that such measures could undermine American trade, hurt U.S. manufacturers, and weaken efforts to strengthen the domestic shipping industry
Pechino/Washington
April 22, 2025
Measures under the Maritime Sectors Survey,
logistics and shipbuilding companies of China that were presented on the
last week by the Office of the United States Trade
Representative (USTR)
(
of 18
April 2025) "are decidedly discriminatory, violate
international trade rules and the
maritime transport between China and the United States and constitute a typical
example of unilateralism and protectionism". He denounced him
the China Shipowners' Association (CSA), specifying that, 'a
on behalf of all Chinese shipowners, firmly contests, protests
formally and strongly opposes the US accusations that
- highlighted the Chinese shipowners' association - are based on
on false facts and prejudices and condemns the abuse of tools
protectionist trade to disrupt market order
maritime transport'.
CSA pointed out that "the flourishing development of the
China's international shipping is the result
growth in global trade and demand-side relationships
and offer, benefiting from adherence to market principles and
international standards, respect for fair competition and
increasing openness, without ever adopting policies
Discriminatory. Chinese shipowners strictly comply with the
international trade rules, providing strong support
efficient operation of the global supply chain and offering
stable and reliable logistics services for the
import and export nations, including the United States.
The United States - complained the shipowners' association
- believe that the competitiveness of Chinese companies
derives from the so-called "unfair policies", ignoring the
development history and objective facts of the industry
shipbuilding and maritime transport worldwide from the
World War II onwards, and completely ignoring the efforts of the
of the Chinese shipbuilding industry in terms of technological innovation,
cost control and quality of service".
"The unilateral actions of the United States - continues the
complaint of the China Shipowners' Association - have seriously
undermined the rules of international trade, upset the order
of the global shipping market, increased the costs of
logistics and, ultimately, harmed the interests of the
American shippers, American import-export companies and
consumers. The abuse of protectionist instruments
commercial sooner or later will backfire on those who apply them.
Their short-sighted policies will not only fail to solve their
industrial problems, but will backfire on the economy
and against the interests of the
consumers!"
The Chinese shipowners' association has
concluded by strongly urging the United States 'to
stop investigations and actions based on political bias,
to revoke all discriminatory measures, to respect
strictly the rules of international trade and the laws of
market, and to avoid causing further serious damage to the normal
development of maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries
global naval forces" and specified that "China
Shipowners' Association will continue to represent all stakeholders
Chinese shipowners, to maintain an open and
collaborative, to actively communicate with all parties
interested, including the United States, in adapting to the trend of
development of the international maritime sector and to cooperate for
maintaining the sustainable prosperity and development of the
global economic trade".
That the measures announced by the government administration
against Chinese ships will backfire on the same
United States also considers it, among numerous other associations of
World Shipping Council (WSC), the
representing the main shipping companies
containerized world, according to which, "such measures could
Undermining American trade, hurting U.S. producers
and weaken efforts to strengthen the maritime industry
national team'. "Revitalising the maritime sector
- noted the president and CEO of the WSC, Joe Kramek - is
an important and widely shared goal, which requires a
long-term legislative and industrial strategy".
Referring to measures to revitalise the maritime industry
announced in recent days by Donald Trump, respect
to which, to tell the truth, the WSC itself had already expressed
considerable concerns, Kramek pointed out that the WSC had
"Welcomed the vision outlined in the Executive Order
of the President, which proposes targeted initiatives to strengthen the
shipbuilding, ports and supply chain resilience
of the United States. Unfortunately - he specified - the tariff regime
announced by the USTR is a step in the wrong direction,
as it will increase prices for consumers,
will weaken US trade and contribute well to
little to revitalize the U.S. shipping industry."
The World Shipping Council has clarified what are, in particular,
their perplexities about the effect of the
new US port fees applied to Chinese ships,
starting from the retroactivity of these taxes:
"The application of taxes to ships already in the water -
explained the shipowners' association - does not offer any support to the
shipbuilding industry and, on the contrary, risks damaging
American exporters, in particular farmers, in a
at a time when global trade is facing significant
difficulties. These retroactive sanctions interrupt the
long-term investment planning, introducing
new costs and unpredictability for companies and
American consumers".
The WSC also expressed doubts about the calculation
of the amount of port charges based on the net tonnage of the
"the structuring of taxes on the basis of the
size of the ship, the net tonnage - noted the association
- disproportionately penalises larger and
efficient transport of essential goods, including components
used in US production lines. Almost half
of all imports into the United States through the
liner shipping is used directly in the
national production processes. The increase in the cost of these
shipping will affect the supply chain
procurement, increasing production costs for companies
and, ultimately, for consumers. It will penalize
US ports, which have also carried out significant
investments to expand its ability to attract and
manage the largest container ships engaged in the
trade".
The WSC has also expressed concerns about
to taxes on car carriers: "the USTR's measures of this
week include a new tax, not previously announced,
based on capacity in Car Equivalent Units (CEUs) for almost
all the car-carrying ships in the world. This arbitrary measure, which
affects all ships built abroad, will slow down
further U.S. economic growth and increase
car prices for American consumers, without
however, encourage U.S. maritime investment."
According to the WSC, the measures announced by the USTR raise
"significant legal issues, given that taxes
proposals seem to extend beyond the authority granted by the
U.S. Commercial Law."
The WSC has therefore
urged the US administration to reconsider these
measures considered counterproductive, "which risk
harm U.S. consumers, producers, and farmers without
make significant strides towards revitalization
of the U.S. maritime industry."
Reiterating that the World Shipping Council is ready to
work with the U.S. government and industry stakeholders to
find solutions that can really strengthen the sector
U.S. Maritime Report, Kramek specified that the exhortation
of the association with American policymakers is aimed at
to ensure that they pursue "strategies that encourage
growth, strengthen supply chain resilience and avoid
actions that risk harming exporters, producers and
American consumers at a time when global trade is
already under pressure."
