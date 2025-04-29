The annual report 2024 of the AdSP of Sardinia is approved

Today the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia has approved the consuntivo budget and the relation anniversary 2024 of the agency, with a report that records an increment of approximately two million euros of current income regarding 2023 (+2.6%) and is attested, therefore, to beyond 71.2 million. Increasing also the outputs that rise of +21.5% to little more than 39.3 million euros. The financial year 2024 closed with a surplus of approximately 348 million, of which more than 325 are bound for the payment of works already in progress. The available administrative surplus amounts, therefore, to approximately 23 million euros, the lowest so far recorded.
In the course of today's meeting, among the items on the agenda, the Management Committee unanimously expressed its positive opinion on the New Icom's trade mark for the sea-owned concession of a portion of dock, water mirror and its retrospective space of the Cagliari Canal Port to be used for the handling of components and semi-finished products produced in the near establishment(of 17 August 2023), subjecting it to the approval of a functional technical adjustment that extends the use destinations of the dock, as well as the containers, also to other types of goods.
Finally, the president of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana, has announced the proposal of the Ministry of Transport to realize, in the ports of the AdSP - first in Italy - the pilot project for the unified release of the permits of access in port for the transporters. This service will allow interested companies to request, with one session, the permits for more AdSPs or ports, and to obtain, thus, only one virtualized access title valid in all the nodes chosen by the carrier. The online and real-time verification of the title, both for the driver and for the vehicle, will happen through a special application developed by MIT.