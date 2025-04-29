At the start the interventions of requalification of the agri-food pole of the port of Livorno

In the framework of the program of modernization of the harbour infrastructures of Livorno dedicated to the agro-food supply chain, the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea Northern Tyrrhenian has delivered to the Rti constituted from Locapal Srl, Mentucci Aldo Srl and Vernillo Domenico srl the works of restoration of part of the east dock of the industrial channel. The intervention, previewed within the within of the plan Agro-Li, and financed in part with the funds of the PNRR, consists in the refilament of approximately 450 meters of dock near a part of the coupling 33, and near the agreements 34, in concession to the Grandi Molini Italiani, and 35, to the service of the ships that carry fresh agri-food products destined to the retrospective Terminal Reefer.
The structures of the docks, dating back to the 60s and 70s, are today a situation of degradation, presenting on the dark soil and envelopes, and recording an evident state of amalgamation of its furniture of dock. The aim is therefore to improve its operation by restoring the hold of the pallets and replacing the bits and parabords with new furnishings. In the intervention activities, the safety of the shore defence is also planned, located east of the 35th and the outlet of the Botticina ditch, not used for mooring. The dock has undergone an important transfer of the square behind the steel columns and the crowning beam, so it is necessary to proceed to the consolidation of the structures.
The contract, divided into two lots - one concerning the deposits 33, 34 and 35, and the other relating to the wave defense - requires a total of 540 natural and consecutive days to be completed. The amount to which it has been awarded is six million euros, with an auction down of 35% on the amount based on the competition.