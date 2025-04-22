In the first quarter, the port of Valencia handled 1.3 million containers (+3.4%)
Drop in transhipment traffic
Valencia
April 22, 2025
Like the other major Spanish container ports in Algeciras
and Barcelona, in the first quarter of this year also in the port of
Valencia: containerized traffic in transit recorded a
decrease having been equal to 588 thousand TEUs, with a decrease of -7.7%
over the same period in 2024, out of a total traffic of
containers which amounted to 1.3 million TEUs, with a
growth of +3.4%, which is not such if traffic is
assessed on the basis of the weight of the containers handled, which is
result of 13.5 million tons (-1.6%). Other goods
totalled 2.9 million tonnes (+3.5%),
liquid bulk 317 thousand tons (+14.8%) and dry bulk
425 thousand tons (-2.7%). Total goods handled
in the first quarter from the port of call amounted to over
17.2 million tons (-0.7%).
