In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -5.8%.

In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port
amounted to 103.7 million tonnes, with
a decrease of -5.8% on the same period last year, which was
was determined by the reduction in volumes in all major
product sectors, with the exception of conventional goods, and
drop in unloaded goods, which stood at 74.2 million
tonnes (-3.1%), and a more pronounced decline of
those on boarding, which totaled 29.5 million tons
(-11,9%).
In the container sector alone, if the total traffic has
recorded a growth of +2.2% in terms of twenty-inch containers
feet moved, which amounted to 3.36 million TEUs
(+2.2%), in terms of weight there was a decrease of -1.1%
with 32.2 million tons of goods handled. The total of
rolling stock was 6.2 million tonnes (-1.8%)
and that of conventional goods by 1.6 million tons
(+11,2%).
Liquid bulk traffic was 48.0 million
of tonnes (-8.8%), including 24.7 million tonnes of
crude oil (-4.0%), 11.7 million tonnes of products
refined oil (-20.1%), 3.2 million tonnes of gas
liquefied natural waste (+1.7%) and 8.4 million tonnes of other
liquid bulk (-7.8%).
Dry bulk cargo amounted to 15.7 million tons
(-8.6%), of which 5.2 million tonnes of iron ore and
scrap (-28.1%), 4.5 million tons of coal (-17.3%), 3.1
million tonnes of agricultural bulk (+22.7%) and 3.0 million tonnes of agricultural bulk cargo
tons of other dry bulk (+44.1%).