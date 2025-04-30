ONE closed the fiscal year 2024 with a profit clearly of 4,2 billion dollars (+336%)

In the last trimester of the fiscal year 2024, period that is finished 31 March, the revenues of the containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) were pairs to 4,31 billion dollars, in increase of +11.6% on the correspondent period of the fiscal exercise precedence. Gross operating margin amounted to 781 million (+16.9%), operating income at 223 million (0%) and net profit at 309 million dollars (-13.2%).
In the entire fiscal year 2024 the company of Singapore has recorded revenues pairs to 13,23 billion dollars, with an increase of +32,3% on the previous fiscal year. Gross operating margin was 5.97 billion (+191.9%), operating profit of 3.80 billion (+872,9%) and net profit of 4.24 billion dollars (+336,1%).
In the fiscal year 2024 the fleet of the ONE has transported volumes of goods in container pairs to 3,07 million teu, with a rise of +2.3%.