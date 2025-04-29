In the last trimester of the 2024 harbour terminals of Eurokai have enlivened beyond 3,2 million container (+9.4%)

In the last trimester of the 2024 harbour terminals of the German group Eurokai have enlivened 3,25 million teu, with an increment of +9.4% on the same period of the previous year. The only German terminals of the group, that are managed from the Eurogate, joint venture 50:50 between Eurokai and the compatriot BLG Logistics, have enlivened 1,89 million teu (+14.0%), of which 1,13 million teu in the port of Bremerhaven (+0.5%), 492 thousand teu in the port of
Hamburg (+19.8%) and 263 thousand teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (+121.4%). The terminals in the Italian ports that are managed from the Contship Italy, participated to 66,6% from Eurokai and to 33,4% from Eurogate, have enlivened 443 thousand teu (+7.9%), included 305 thousand teu enlivened in the port of La Spezia (+10.8%), 95 thousand teu in the port of Salerno (+5.3%) and 43 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna (-4.6%). Moreover, in the fourth trimester of the 2024 other participated of the German group have enlivened 810 thousand teu in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med (+1.6%) and 114 thousand teu in the Cypriot port of Limassol (+3.8%).
In the entire 2024 the total traffic of the containers is piled to 12,38 million teu, with a progression of +10.2% on the previous year. In Germany the traffic has been of 7,25 million teu (+11.0%), of which 4,48 million teu enlivened in the port of Bremerhaven (+7.2%), 1,92 million teu in the port of Amburgo (+5.9%) and 843 thousand teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (+58.7%). In Italy have been enlivened globally 1,66 million teu (+7.1%), included 1,12 million teu in the port of call of La Spezia (+11.0%), 358 thousand teu in the port of Salerno (+3.6%) and 177 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna (- 7.2%). Moreover the traffic in the port of Tanger Med has been of 3,03 million teu (+9.4%) and 445 thousand teu in the port of Limassol (+14.2%).
Eurokai has archiviato the financial year anniversary 2024 with revenues pairs to 252,1 million euros (+15.1%), with an operating profit of 49,7 million (+31.2%) and with a profit clearly of 88,0 million euros (+68.7%).