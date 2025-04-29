testata inforMARE
PORTS
In the last trimester of the 2024 harbour terminals of Eurokai have enlivened beyond 3,2 million container (+9.4%)
In Germany the traffic has been of 1,9 million teu (+14.0%) and in Italy of 443 thousand teu (+7.9%)
Amburgo
April 29, 2025
In the last trimester of the 2024 harbour terminals of the German group Eurokai have enlivened 3,25 million teu, with an increment of +9.4% on the same period of the previous year. The only German terminals of the group, that are managed from the Eurogate, joint venture 50:50 between Eurokai and the compatriot BLG Logistics, have enlivened 1,89 million teu (+14.0%), of which 1,13 million teu in the port of Bremerhaven (+0.5%), 492 thousand teu in the port ofHamburg (+19.8%) and 263 thousand teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (+121.4%). The terminals in the Italian ports that are managed from the Contship Italy, participated to 66,6% from Eurokai and to 33,4% from Eurogate, have enlivened 443 thousand teu (+7.9%), included 305 thousand teu enlivened in the port of La Spezia (+10.8%), 95 thousand teu in the port of Salerno (+5.3%) and 43 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna (-4.6%). Moreover, in the fourth trimester of the 2024 other participated of the German group have enlivened 810 thousand teu in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med (+1.6%) and 114 thousand teu in the Cypriot port of Limassol (+3.8%).

In the entire 2024 the total traffic of the containers is piled to 12,38 million teu, with a progression of +10.2% on the previous year. In Germany the traffic has been of 7,25 million teu (+11.0%), of which 4,48 million teu enlivened in the port of Bremerhaven (+7.2%), 1,92 million teu in the port of Amburgo (+5.9%) and 843 thousand teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (+58.7%). In Italy have been enlivened globally 1,66 million teu (+7.1%), included 1,12 million teu in the port of call of La Spezia (+11.0%), 358 thousand teu in the port of Salerno (+3.6%) and 177 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna (- 7.2%). Moreover the traffic in the port of Tanger Med has been of 3,03 million teu (+9.4%) and 445 thousand teu in the port of Limassol (+14.2%).

Eurokai has archiviato the financial year anniversary 2024 with revenues pairs to 252,1 million euros (+15.1%), with an operating profit of 49,7 million (+31.2%) and with a profit clearly of 88,0 million euros (+68.7%).
Chinese ports set new cargo throughput record for January-March quarter
PORTS
Chinese ports set new cargo throughput record for January-March quarter
Beijing
In the period, seaports handled 73.1 million containers (+8.3%)
PORTS
Passenger terminal completed at Rizzo dock in Messina port
Messina
Work begins on remodeling the seabed of the port of Reggio Calabria
LOGISTICS
UPS closed the first quarter with a net profit of 1.2 billion dollars (+6.6%)
Atlanta
Revenues down slightly following sale of Coyote Logistics
CRUISES
Second Large Cruise Ship Built in China Launched
Shanghai
It will join the Adora Cruises fleet at the end of 2026
PORTS
Uiltrasporti underlines the need to keep Italian ports under public control
Rome
SHIPPING
The liner shipping industry contributes substantially to the U.S. economy.
Washington
This is highlighted by an analysis carried out by S&P Global Market Intelligence on behalf of WSC and PMSA
PORTS
Toll worsens from explosion in Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee
Tehran
It caused 46 deaths and injured over 1,200 people
PORTS
Tender for concession of container terminal at Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk to be announced by mid-year
Kiev
The management will include the general cargo terminal
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä's first quarter is positive
Helsinki
LOGISTICS
CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM group) will buy the Turkish Borusan Lojistik
Istanbul/Marseille
Transaction valued at $440 million
INFRASTRUCTURE
ESPO: The EU Parliament's Budget Committee's request for more funding for transport, energy and infrastructure is welcome
Brussels
The importance of financing TEN-T networks to enable their adaptation for both military and civilian dual-use purposes was highlighted
PORTS
Solidarity contribution for the families of port workers who are victims of accidents at work
Rome
It was established by the National Bilateral Port Authority
INDUSTRY
Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Division Reports Record Quarterly Revenue
Neuilly-sur-Seine
New historical peak also for the classified fleet
PORTS
PSA reportedly considering selling its 20% stake in Hutchison Ports
Singapore
This is according to "Reuters", which had already floated this hypothesis at the end of 2022
CUSTOMS
Federagenti, Italy must give a sharp acceleration to the projects of ZES, free zones and Special Logistics Zones
Rome
Pessina: There is no space for reflections prey to bureaucracy
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -5.8%.
Rotterdam
Both disembarkation (-3.1%) and embarkation (-11.9%) loads are decreasing
PORTS
Increase in container cargo is not enough for the port of Antwerp-Bruges to avoid a -4.0% decline in quarterly traffic
Antwerp
The decline in liquid bulk cargoes worsened (-19.1%)
SHIPPING
The China Shipowners' Association considers the measures taken by the US against Chinese ships a typical example of unilateralism and protectionism
Beijing/Washington
The WSC reiterates that such measures could undermine American trade, harm U.S. manufacturers, and undermine efforts to strengthen the nation's maritime industry.
SHIPPING
COSCO Expresses Strong Opposition to US Planned Taxes on Chinese Ships
Shanghai
They distort fair competition - the Shanghai group denounces - and hinder the normal functioning of shipping
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Growing share of new entrants in European rail transport sector
Madrid
In 2023, rail freight transport performance decreased by -8%
SHIPPING
New Chinese Ship Taxes That Will Only Raise Prices for Americans
Washington
The executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce denounced it
SHIPPING
Tax amounts set for China-linked vessels arriving at US ports
Washington
Calculated on the basis of net capacity or container volume, they will be applied from October and will be progressively increased
SHIPYARDS
International tender launched to award concession for new Casablanca port shipyard
Casablanca
It is the largest in Africa and has been unused since 2019
LOGISTICS
Federlogistica, the industry must stop approaching logistics only in terms of costs
Genoa
Falteri: a national control room composed of representatives of the logistics sector and industrial groups is necessary
INDUSTRY
ABB closes positive first quarter even if revenue growth is lower than expected
Zurich
Wierod: Our consolidated local-for-local approach protects us from the trade war
SEAFARERS
New global minimum wage deal for seafarers
Geneva
The level will rise to $690 from January 1, 2026 to reach $704 from 2027 and $715 from 2028.
TRADE
Global trade in goods could fall by -1.5% this year
Geneva
WTO predicts. Okonjo-Iweala: Persistent uncertainty threatens to slow global growth, with serious negative consequences for the world
TRANSPORTATION
In 2023, around two-thirds of all goods moved in the EU were transported by sea.
Luxembourg
In the period 2013-2023, only the share of road transport increased, while that of other modes decreased.
LOGISTICS
Postal shipments of goods from Hong Kong to the US suspended
Hong Kong
Hongkong Post faces exorbitant and unreasonable tariffs due to unjustified and intimidating actions of the United States
SHIPPING
Confitarma highlights the need for the decarbonisation strategy not to penalise shipping compared to other modes
Rome
Zanetti: also ensure that the implementation process takes into account the operational needs of the industry
SHIPPING
Intercargo and Intertanko raise concerns over shipping decarbonisation deal
London
The complexity of the measure adopted by the IMO and the unusual procedure from which non-governmental organizations were excluded were highlighted
Pirate attacks on ships to spike in first quarter of 2025
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships to spike in first quarter of 2025
London
Sharp increase in incidents in the Singapore Straits
SHIPPING
Interferry welcomes IMO agreement on decarbonisation of shipping, but finds strategy too complex
Victoria/Piraeus
Greek Shipowners' Association disappointed by failure to recognise essential role of transition fuels such as LNG
SEAFARERS
International Labour Organization Recognizes Seafarers as Key Workers
London
ITF and ICS: a historic moment
LOGISTICS
CMA CGM to acquire 35% of Egypt's October Dry Port
Cairo
The company operates a dry port in the industrial and logistics zone near Cairo
PORTS
MSC Group's TiL to Take Full Control of Hutchison Ports Terminals
New York
Bloomberg reports this, specifying that the Panamanian terminals would be jointly managed with BlackRock
SHIPPING
Draft regulation on decarbonisation of shipping approved by MEPC includes mandatory fuel standard and pricing of greenhouse gas emissions
London/Washington/Brussels
The establishment of a Fund to collect resources deriving from the pricing of emissions is foreseen
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Task force of five associations for the relaunch of Italian rail cargo
Rome
Initiative by Agens, Assoferr, Assologistica, Fercargo and Fermerci
PORTS
MIT indicates Matteo Paroli as new president of the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Rome/La Spezia
The La Spezia port community also requests a name for the Eastern Liguria Port Authority
SHIPPING
Confitarma underlines the importance of the shipping decarbonisation strategy being defined at IMO
Rome
The Italian Confederation specifies that it shares some of the USA's concerns
SHIPPING
WSC Reiterates Trump's Measures for National Maritime Industry Are Bad for U.S. Economy
Washington
Kramek: Ready to support the administration with constructive proposals
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri and Accenture establish joint venture Fincantieri Ingenium
Trieste/Milan
The aim is to drive the digital transformation of the ship product and port logistics
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft has delivered the new luxury cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises
Papenburg/Emden
It has a capacity of 744 passengers and 470 crew members
TRADE
As Trump formalizes measures to revitalize America's maritime industry, the nation's ports face a dramatic decline in traffic
Washington/Geneva
Okonjo-Iweala (WTO): With the escalation of trade tensions between the US and China, the exchange of goods between the two economies could decrease up to 80%
NEWS
CK Hutchison denies allegations of breach of concession contract for Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa
Panama
Panama Ports Company emphasizes that it has complied with all legal obligations and contractual commitments
PORTS
The final budget and the annual report 2024 of the AdSP of Sardinia have been approved
Cagliari
Pilot project for the unified issuing of port access permits for haulers
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova's 2024 financial statements unanimously approved
Padua
Revenues up +7.3%
PORTS
Redevelopment works underway at the agri-food hub of the port of Livorno
Leghorn
Works worth six million euros
SHIPPING
Bluferries is ready to put the new ro-pax Athena into service in the Strait of Messina
Messina
It can carry up to 22 trucks or 125 cars and 393 people
PORTS
Approved the financial statement for the financial year 2024 of the AdSP of the Ionian Sea
Taranto
424.8 million port works completed in the last decade
INDUSTRY
Kalmar reports lower quarterly revenue, higher new orders
Helsinki
In the first three months of 2025, net profit was 34.1 million euros (+2%)
PORTS
Antonio Ranieri is the new maritime director of Liguria
Genoa
He takes over from Admiral Piero Pellizzari who was discharged from the service upon reaching the age limit
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2025, China's CIMC recorded a 12.7% increase in container sales
Hong Kong
Revenues grew by +11.0%
PORTS
Last year, the revenues of the Chinese group CMPort increased by +3.1%
Hong Kong
In the first three months of 2025, port terminals handled 36.4 million containers (+5.6%)
PORTS
The financial statements of the AdSP of Western Liguria and the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea have been approved
Genoa/Civitavecchia
INDUSTRY
Konecranes revenues increased by +7.7% in the first three months of 2025
Helsinki
343 million euros of new orders for port vehicles (+37.5%)
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel posts first quarter of growth
Schindellegi
The logistics group's net sales amounted to 6.33 billion Swiss francs (+14.9%)
PORTS
Application by TDT (Grimaldi group) for the construction and management of 50% of the Terminal Darsena Europa in Livorno
Leghorn
The company has requested an extension of the duration of the current concession
PORTS
In 2024, 58 million invested in the modernization of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and the island of Elba
Leghorn
The final budget and the annual report of the AdSP have been approved
PORTS
In the first quarter the port of Valencia handled 1.3 million containers (+3.4%)
Valencia
Transhipment traffic decline
PORTS
EIB advice to strengthen climate resilience of the ports of Volos, Alexandroupolis and Patras
Luxembourg
It will assist port authorities in identifying and managing climate risks
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority has unanimously approved the 2024 financial statement
Naples
ASSOCIATIONS
SOS LOGistica will acquire the qualification of Third Sector Entity
Milan
The association currently has 74 members
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras decreased
Barcelona/Algeciras
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac transfers intermodal service with Padua to Novara
Noise
Until now the other terminal was the one in Busto Arsizio
PORTS
PSA SECH has operated the first 400-meter train at Parco Ferroviario Rugna
Genoa
Capacity up to 20 pairs of trains per day
PORTS
The 2024 financial statement of the Eastern Liguria Port Authority was unanimously approved
The Spice
PORTS
The war clearance preparatory to the expansion of the Ravano Terminal in La Spezia is nearing completion
The Spice
The AdSP has invested over 600 thousand euros in it
PORTS
Francesco Rizzo appointed president of the AdSP of the Strait
Rome
He has repeatedly denounced the uselessness of the construction of the bridge over the Strait
NEWS
US aircraft attack Yemeni port of Ras Isa
Tampa/Beirut
38 dead and over a hundred injured
COMPANIES
In 2025 Stazioni Marittime predicts an increase in ferry and cruise traffic in the port of Genoa
TRANSPORTATION
MIT Mobility Report Highlights Rising Demand for Both Passengers and Freight
Rome
PORTS
In the first quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -5.6%
St. Petersburg
Both dry goods (-5.3%) and liquid bulk (-5.8%) are decreasing
ASSOCIATIONS
Andrea Giachero confirmed as president of Spediporto
Genoa
The board of directors of the association of Genoese freight forwarders has also been renewed for the three-year period 2025-2028
PORTS
Study for monitoring vehicular traffic in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
Milan
Order awarded to Circle and Arelogik
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In Italy, the rail freight transport sector is in deep trouble
Geneva
Fermerci calls for making traffic incentives structural and increasing and for refinancing the incentive for the purchase of locomotives and wagons
SHIPPING
Global Maritime Forum report on optimising ship calls to reduce emissions
Copenhagen
Virtual arrival and just-in-time arrival approaches proposed
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +15.5%
Joy Taurus
Construction of the "Dockworker’s House" has begun
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the second of four new ro-pax vessels in China
Genoa
"GNV Orion" will be able to accommodate 1,700 passengers and transport up to 3,080 linear metres of cargo
PORTS
After ten quarters of decline, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong returns to growth
Hong Kong
In the first three months of this year 3.39 million TEUs were handled (+2.1%)
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri acquires stake in WSense
Rome
The ninth FREMM unit "Spartaco Schergat" delivered to the Italian Navy
PUBLICATIONS
The new edition of the Practical Manual of Maritime Traffic has been presented
Genoa
Written by Assagenti, it turns fifty
PORTS
Container traffic at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles increased by 26.6% and 5.2% in the first quarter
Long Beach/Los Angeles
Trump's tariffs impact imminent
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, the port of Singapore handled 10.5 million containers (+5.8%)
Singapore
In weight, containerized traffic recorded a decrease of -1.4%
PORTS
Regulations signed for LNG bunkering at Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa
Genoa
Define the methods of transferring fuel from ship to ship
SHIPYARDS
Historic shipbuilding brands Uljanik and 3.Maj on the verge of extinction
Zagreb
The State confirms its intention to sell the shipbuilding activities at the two sites of Pula and Rijeka
INSURANCE
Cambiaso Risso has completed the acquisition of the French Somecassur
Genoa
The transalpine company specializes in the insurance of super and mega yachts
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New weekly train service between the port of Gioia Tauro and Verona
Joy Taurus/Verona
Operated by Medlog for the transport of refrigerated goods
RIVER TRANSPORT
EBRD looking for strategic partner for development of Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti
London
International competition launched
PORTS
The conference "New sustainable marine fuels - Decarbonize Shipping" will be held in Genoa on Monday
Genoa
It will take place at the headquarters of the Port Authority of Genoa
MEETINGS
"Artificial Intelligence Comes to Port" Conference in Rome on Friday
Rome
It is promoted by the National Union of Port Enterprises
PORTS
Turkish ports set new first-quarter cargo traffic record
Ankara
Historic peak of cargo imported from abroad
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +37.6%
Taranto
Increase of 854 thousand tons of solid bulk and 265 thousand tons of conventional goods
OFFSHORE
DEME buys Havfram, a company that installs offshore wind farms
Second Right/Washington
Transaction worth approximately 900 million euros
SHIPPING
Rail transport of convoys for Rome Metro started from Reggio Calabria
Rome
Contract awarded by Hitachi Rail to Mercitalia Rail
LOGISTICS
In 2024, the volumes handled by Magli Intermodal Service decreased by -2%
Rezzato
Turnover stable
SHIPPING
Yang Ming records first decline in turnover in March after 14 months of growth
Keelung/Taipei
Evergreen and WHL revenue growth continues
LOGISTICS
The European Commission has approved the acquisition of Germany's Schenker by Denmark's DSV
Brussels
The impact on competition in the markets in which the two companies operate is considered limited
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri - Kayo Agreement to Promote the Development of the Shipbuilding and Naval Industry in Albania
Trieste
Possible creation of a hub for shipbuilding and refitting in the region
LOGISTICS
Recent slight reduction in logistics costs for new factory vehicles
Brussels
AWARDS
Montaresi (AdSP Liguria Orientale) awarded with the "Port Oscar"
Miami
The event has reached its eighteenth edition
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2025, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +9.3%
Hong Kong
Revenues up +16.8%
LAW
The AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas wins in appeal against Zen Yacht
Joy Taurus
Company ordered to pay back rent
NEWS
A large shipment of cocaine was seized in the port of Livorno
Leghorn
Two tons of drugs identified by Customs and Financial Police personnel
SHIPYARDS
Navantia renews agreement with American cruise group Royal Caribbean
Miami
To date, the Cadiz shipyard has carried out maintenance, repair and refurbishment work on 45 of the group's ships.
CRUISES
Record cruise traffic expected in Italian ports this year
Miami
Cemar believes that growth will not stop even in 2026
SHIPYARDS
HII-HHI Agreement to Accelerate US and South Korean Naval Production
National Harbor
The aim is to strengthen the naval industrial base of the two nations.
NEWS
Panama Ports Company Accused of Violating Terms of Concession Agreement
Panama
Panama's Auditor General announced the filing of criminal charges
PORTS
Colombo West International Terminal has become operational
Ahmedabad
It has a traffic capacity of 3.2 million TEUs
MEETINGS
The conference "New sustainable marine fuels - Decarbonize Shipping" will be held in Genoa on Monday
Genoa
PORTS
The new multifunctional border control structure PCF - PED/PDI Point completed in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Taurus
MEETINGS
"Artificial Intelligence Comes to Port" Conference in Rome on Friday
Rome
It is promoted by the National Union of Port Enterprises
PORTS
MSC Group's new cruise terminal inaugurated in Miami
Miami
It can accommodate three large ships at the same time
PORTS
In February, traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +2.1%
Ravenna
Bulk cargo increases, miscellaneous cargo declines
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2024, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane recorded a net loss of -208 million euros
Rome
Revenues up by +11.7%. The group's freight transported increased thanks to the acquisition of Exploris
COMPANIES
Port of Genoa, Ente Bacini requests new spaces and renewal of the concession
Genoa
Conference to celebrate the centenary of the company
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Italian Port Terminal Operators Association will be held in Rome on June 19th
Genoa
SHIPYARDS
VARD to build offshore dive vessel for Dong Fang Offshore
Alesund/Trieste
The contract is worth 113.5 million euros
PORTS
Next week Italian ports will participate in Seatrade Cruise Global
Rome
Initiative brand: "CruiseItaly - One Country, Many Destinations"
CRUISES
MSC Group Cruise Terminal Officially Inaugurated in the Port of Barcelona
Barcelona
In 2027 it will be equipped with a cold ironing plant
SHIPPING
Marcegaglia and Nova Marine Carriers form NovaMar Logistic joint venture
Lugano/Gazoldo of the Ippoliti
A general cargo ship will transport raw materials to the steel group's plants
INDUSTRY
Liebherr achieves record annual sales in the maritime and port crane segment
Bulls
Strong demand for offshore and container handling equipment
MEETINGS
The annual conference "Programming, Operation and Management of Transport Networks" in Genoa
Genoa
It is dedicated to the transport and mobility sector
SHIPYARDS
Last year, 656 ships underwent repair work in Greece
Piraeus
Increase of five units compared to 2023
PORTS
Port of La Spezia, cruise ship docking simulations completed at Garibaldi West pier
The Spice
MEETINGS
Assagenti conference on the future of the profession of maritime agent and broker
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow in Genoa
