Francesco Rizzo designated as president of the Port Authority of the Strait

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has transmitted
to the presidents of the Calabria and Sicily Regions, Roberto Occhiuto and
Renato Schifani, the formal communication of understanding relating to the
proposal for the appointment of lawyer Francesco Rizzo as president
of the Port System Authority of the Strait, the body that
manages the ports of Messina, Tremestieri, Milazzo, Villa San
Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Saline. Among the political positions,
Rizzo was a city councilor in Messina elected in the
list of the National Alliance and then ran for the
European elections in 2014 and 2019 and in 2022 in the Chamber of Deputies
deputies on the lists of Fratelli d'Italia.
In the past, Rizzo has repeatedly denounced the uselessness
of the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, a project dear to the
to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini,
which has made it the emblem of its program to relaunch the
national infrastructures.