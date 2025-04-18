In the past few hours, the Office of the United States Trade
Representative (USTR), the representative of the Executive Office of the
US President Donald Trump to whom the latter in the days
had assigned the task of defining the measures to
counter competition from China in the
shipbuilding
(
of 10
April
2025), announced the strategy to be adopted, divided into
in two phases. In the first, activated yesterday and lasting 180
days, no tax will be imposed on ships
operated by Chinese entities or owned by entities
Chinese who call at a US port, while in the
The second phase, in force from 14 October, will be
A tax of $50 per net ton applied
of the naval unit, which will be increased
over three years and will rise to $80 from April 17
2026, to $110 from April 17, 2027 and to $140 from April 17
2028. This fee will be charged up to five times
per year for each ship.
The second phase involves the application of a less onerous tax
by Chinese-built vessels operated by entities
non-Chinese, which is zero for the first 180 days and will be
of $18 per net ton of incoming ship departing
from next October 14 to rise to $23 from April 17, 2026,
to $28 from April 17, 2027 and to $33 per net tonne
from 17 April 2028. For container ships, after the period of
180 days in which no charge will be made, the
fee will be $120 for each container unloaded at
starting from next April 14 and will rise respectively to
$153, $195 and $250 per container from April 17, 2026, 2027
and 2028. Also in this case the fee will be charged up to
five times a year for each ship.
In addition, for car carriers built in any country
arriving at a U.S. port, after a period of exemption
from the 180-day tax, a tax of
$150 per car equivalent unit. However, an operator will be able to
benefit from a fee waiver for a maximum period of three years
years if he orders and takes delivery of a ship built in the United States
Units of equivalent or greater capacity within that period
of time.
Finally, from 17 April 2028 to 16 April 2029, gas vessels
liquefied natural waste will be required to transport 1% of
U.S. LNG exports on ships operated by entities
and U.S. flagships, and this share shall be
be carried from 17 April 2029 to 16 April 2031 by non-
only operated by US and flag entities
but also built in the USA. This fee will go up
2% of LNG exports from 17 April 2031 to 16 April 2032, 3%
from 17 April 2032 to 16 April 2034, at 4% from 17 April 2034 to 16
April 2036 and then rise every two years to 6%, 7%, 9%,
to 11% to reach 13% from 17 April 2045 to 16 April 2047 and
set at 15% as of 17 April 2047. An exemption from the
maximum duration of three years may be applied if
The owner orders and takes delivery of a construction vessel
of equal or greater capacity.